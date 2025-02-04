“Having the Guts to Take Chances”: NASCAR and Ben Kennedy Hailed by Fans After Successful Bowman Gray Return

NASCAR’s return to the historic short-track venue of Bowman Gray Stadium has officially been deemed a success as fans of the sport and the stock car racing fraternity are in unison about last weekend’s racing processions at the track. A recent post by Motor Racing Network (MRN) Lead Turn Announcer Dave Moody solidified these claims further as fans poured in to express support for NASCAR as well as the governance’s executive vice president Ben Kennedy.

Advertisement

“Huge props to @BenKennedy33 for making events like last night’s Clash a reality. Before he took over, NASCAR’s idea of a radical schedule change was scheduling an event one week earlier. He received considerable pushback at first, but persevered. We are all better for it,” wrote Moody on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans were quick to chime in with their opinions. “I really appreciate @NASCAR & @BenKennedy33 for having the Guts to take chances and bringing our sport to places we’ve never been before I can only imagine what the future will be like and the history this sport that we love will provide I’ve never been more excited to be a fan,” opined one fan on NASCAR’s radical approach for this year’s Clash.

I came back after over ten years away. After Dale Sr died the wash, rinse, repeat schedule got bland. When I saw they put dirt on Bristol I drove over 1000 miles round trip to attend my first race. Nascar is doing an amazing job! — Dana Cox (@Dcoxie1971) February 3, 2025

“Bowman Gray was a grand slam, those local fans deserved every bit of that great show,” wrote another as they appreciated the Winston-Salem crowd and their energy throughout the event.

“I love the vision that NASCAR is going to new venues. I know I’ll get flack for saying this, but I love the Chicago Street race and I’m hoping that event continues in other great cities in America,” added yet another follower, showing their support for the Chicago City Street Race. “100% agreement!! Best move in forever!” exclaimed one person, summing up the fraternity’s consensus.

It remains to be seen if the governing body will return to the venue next year. If the Clash’s run at the LA Memorial Coliseum is anything to go by, fans will be able to enjoy more bullring-style short-track action in Winston-Salem next year.

The event’s success has even scaled such heights that opinions are floating around as to whether the event should be converted into a points or All-Star race.

Drivers, on the other hand, are preparing for the 67th Daytona 500, which will go live on February 16, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET. The event will officially kick off the points-paying regular season this year. With entries such as IndyCar star Helio Castroneves in the field, it would be interesting to see how the open-wheel star adapts in his NASCAR debut.