Everything You Need to Know about NASCAR Champ Joey Logano’s Wife Brittany Baca

Joey Logano is one of the most well-known drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series today. He has won two Cup Series championship titles and is considered to be one of the best drivers of the current generation. In this day and age with social media, his personal life is no secret but a lot of fans don’t know much about his wife. The Team Penske star has been married for a decade now to Brittany Baca and they have three children together.

Brittany has been impressive in academics as she has graduated from the University of North Carolina with psychology and sociology. Currently, she is the secretary and vice chairperson for the Joey Logano Foundation. The couple first met several years ago in a chance incident at an ice skating rink. She used to work there at the time and the place was owned by the Logano family. The two were in high school at the time and it was with her that Logano had his first kiss in a movie hall.

The two-time Cup Series champion and Baca tied the knot in 2014 and have three children. However, the journey to parenthood came with its own set of challenges. Their two sons, Hudson and Jameson were born in 2018 and 2022 respectively. At the time, most people believed that the births were natural but in 2023, the Loganos revealed that it was done through IVF treatment. Their first daughter, Emilia, was born in February a couple of years ago.

“Honestly, it’s changed me as a person for the better. I think any parent will probably agree with that. I think God wants us to have kids. It teaches us so many things you otherwise would never think of. You become a better person,” the Team Penske driver had said about becoming a father.

The couple moved to North Carolina after their marriage and purchased a $3.6 million house in Cornelius which is what they usually call home. But that’s not all. In 2021, they purchased another property in West Catawba which was valued at $3 million. All in all, the union has been a happy and successful one and will remain strong for years to come.