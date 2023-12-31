“Immediately Laughed After I Kissed Her”: Joey Logano Admitted to Being Bad With the Girls Because of This Reason

The 2022 Cup Series champion Joey Logano has been able to drive a car at over 200 miles per hour for many years now. But being good with women? That he hasn’t always figured out. Taking an interview in 2020 with Brittany Baca, his wife of 9 years now, he opened up about their first kiss and reasoned why he wasn’t very good at it.

He said, “Brittany was my first kiss ever. She immediately laughed after I kissed her.” Logano defended himself saying that he was homeschooled and that his social abilities with women weren’t that good. Logano and Baca met through the driver’s sister, Danielle, who owned an ice rink. The couple worked there, Baca in the concession stand and Logano driving a Zamboni. The sparks flew soon enough and they began dating.

Talking about Baca after their engagement in 2013, Logano said, “I’m not going to do any better, I know that. She’s a great girl. I’ve been dating her for a long time, and she’s really actually my first kiss and the first girl I ever went out with, so that’s kind of cool to have that relationship for a long time and figured I’d go for it.”

The courting ended in a 2014 marriage and the couple now share three children.

The beautiful family that Joey Logano and Brittany Baca have created

Logano and Baca have welcomed three kids, Hudson Joseph, 5 years old; Jameson Jett, 3 years old; and Emilia Love, 1 year old, into their family so far. Talking to People magazine after the birth of Emilia, Baca said, “Monday nights are his. [Joey] took the baby all night last night for me. He lets me sleep.” Brittany had relied on IVF treatment to get pregnant with her first two kids but Emilia had been a sweet surprise. “So far, Emilia has been the easiest baby”, she added.

For the champion, being the father of 3 toddlers gets a bit tiring at times. Mentioning how he found his kids screaming everywhere whenever he got home from work, he pointed out Jameson in particular. He complained, “Our middle child Jameson is our youngest son and he’s a maniac. He’s just on the gas all the time. If you take your eyes off him for a second, he’s the one that is in the toilet or crying on top of the table. You just got to keep an eye on him.”

Logano and family have settled in North Carolina and live in a $3.6 million mansion that they own in Cornelius.