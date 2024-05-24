Ex F1 Driver Announces Indy 500 Attendance As NASCAR Champ Kyle Larson Prepares For Eagerly Anticipated Debut

Kyle Larson’s debut at the 2024 Indy 500 will be witnessed by another well-known figure from the global motorsports fraternity this Sunday. An ex-Formula One driver-turned-broadcaster announced that he’ll be in attendance during this year’s famed event at The Brickyard.

The former Hispania Racing driver, Karun Chandhok, announced his attendance at this year’s spectacle at Indianapolis Motor Speedway along with his father. The father-son duo decided to visit the United States of America and witness the 500-mile-long event over the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix as well as this year’s NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 on the best weekend of the year for global motorsports.

Remember watching this at Stars'n'Bars at Monaco after the GP! https://t.co/JDgAxjqsOW — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) May 21, 2024

Chandhok announced the same on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Instead of Monaco for F1, I’m taking my dad to the #Indy500 for the first time! The last time we went to a race purely as fans was the 1995 F3000 race at Silverstone. It’s easy when working in this sport to forget to sit back & just enjoy. This will be a weekend for our souls!”

Kyle Larson starts the historic event on Sunday after qualifying in an impressive P5 position for race day. Many drivers from the NTT IndyCar Series stable as well as the surrounding fraternity have taken note of Larson’s prowess behind the wheel of a racecar.

Weather delays loom over Kyle Larson’s 2024 Memorial Day Double attempt

Kyle Larson highly-anticipated Memorial Day Double attempt is not set to be as straight forward as the HMS driver or fans of the sport hoped for. With weather predictions at Indianapolis Motor Speedway showing the facility under threat from thunderstorms on Sunday according to FOX Weather, any delay in the 108th running of the iconic race could mean Larson would have to forfeit his appearance in either the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 or the Indy 500 itself.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Motor Speedway also is under threat of a washout on Sunday as Accuweather reports a 30-40% chance of rain at the venue with the majority of the rain buildup around 5:00 pm ET.

Larson recently spoke about what ramifications the weather could have for his plans on Sunday in an interview with Bob Pockrass and said, “I think you could look at the forecast and get worried now. I don’t know anything, I have no answers for you guys as far as decisions and all that. I don’t think anybody really does at this point. This has to come down to game time decisions.”

Kyle Larson on watching the weather, what he learned Sunday doing both cars in one day, and whether he could win the regular-season title if he missed the 600. pic.twitter.com/ShMSv8RUpy — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 23, 2024

The 2024 Indy 500 is scheduled to go live at 12:45 pm ET and end around 3:45 pm ET, just in time for Larson to travel to Charlotte and kick things off at the 1.5-mile-long track at 6:00 pm ET.