“Feels Like Another Spit in the Face of the Fans”: NASCAR Slammed After Launch of ‘Latest Feature’ Enhancing Race Experience

As the 67th Daytona 500 inches closer to fans eagerly awaiting the start of the regular points-paying season, NASCAR seems to have disgruntled its fanbase once again with the launch of a ‘new feature’. TNT Sports, a new broadcaster joining hands with the sport to air the action for fans has introduced the NASCAR driver cam and audio experience.

Launched during the 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray, this includes a full HD Camera looking out the windshield of any particular driver’s car, complete with real-time audio of the team’s radio scanner and ambient noise from inside the vehicle. Social media fans were not impressed with it, as NASCAR offered this same feature for free on its official app.

Now, it is exclusive to TNT Sports, and fans will have to pay for it. “Can you really say like never before when it’s actively a step down from what we had with NASCAR drive on their website. I get NASCARs getting paid, just feels like another spit in the face of the fans and telling them it’s raining,” expressed one follower on the development.

“This used to be on the NASCAR app,” wrote another stating the previous free-of-cost existence of the now-paid feature. “When are you going to start realising that you have a large international audience? Last year, we were able to watch the onboard cameras on the app and website and we won’t be able to this year, because you need to be in the US in order to subscribe to HBO Max,” opined another fan, disgruntled by the access restrictions the fans might face based on geographical location.

Make sure it’s fixed before the 500, the clash with this was a disgrace. — Joseph Wendt (@JosephWendt89) February 9, 2025

“Yall took something that was free on your website and put it behind a paywall on a streaming service. L move,” summed up one follower, seemingly let down by the governance’s decision-making.

While the driver cam experience will be available for up to 40 cars throughout the 38-race season, including the upcoming Daytona 500, a downgrade in terms of it being moved behind a paywall seems to have hurt fan sentiments the most, despite the experience it offers on race day.

NASCAR will most likely stick with TNT Sports’ version of the same as new broadcast partners joining hands with the sport is a good sign for the league’s overall health and long-term prosperity. It remains to be seen if there is any further backlash as the next race approaches with what was a popular feature back when it was free.