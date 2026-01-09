“That Seemed Super Foolish”: Brad Keselowski’s Message Ahead of Heartbreaking Injury Update

Brad Keselowski faces a race against time as he recovers from injury ahead of the season’s unofficial start, the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Though doctors expect him to heal by race day, readiness on paper and readiness in the cockpit are not the same thing.

Keselowski acknowledged that he would not have sufficient time to stress-test his body through the grind of being strapped into a Cup car in race conditions. With that reality in mind, the RFK Racing co-owner elected to step aside for the exhibition event and place his No. 6 machine in different hands.

That decision led Keselowski to turn to Corey LaJoie, assigning the former Spire Motorsports No. 7 driver the opportunity to pilot the RFK Racing Ford in the Clash. LaJoie currently does not have a confirmed full-time ride, making the call timely for him.

Keselowski shared the update directly with fans through an informal video posted on his official X account, opting for transparency over ceremony. “I will not be running the Clash. This is part of the reason why we wanted to talk to you, Bob, is because we’re going to put Corey LaJoie in to run the Clash. So he’s pretty excited. You’ll see more on that and kind of the formal announcements that come,” he explained.

The plan extends beyond a one-race cameo for LaJoie. Keselowski outlined the team’s strategy moving forward, noting, “And then our plan is for him to become a standby driver for the first couple weeks until we’re fully confident.”

“I didn’t want to rush back. The team and I, we made the decision together that if all the rehab went absolutely perfect, we’d be ready like, literally, the day of the Clash. And that seemed super foolish and didn’t give us any time to do any testing on myself or anything like that.”

LaJoie, thankful for the opportunity, wrote on his social media handle, “happy to be of service. Wishing BK a speedy recovery. Let’s go get another trophy at The Madhouse.”

The decision comes because of an injury Keselowski sustained during a ski trip on December 18, when he suffered a broken right femur after slipping on ice while exiting his vehicle, requiring emergency surgery in Boone, North Carolina.

Though Keselowski has endured numerous broken bones over the course of his career, he admitted that none compared to the pain associated with this injury. He acknowledged that the rehabilitation process demands toughness and patience, emphasizing the need to let his body dictate the pace rather than forcing a premature return.

Despite the setback, Keselowski remains focused on the bigger picture. His goal is to be back behind the wheel for the 68th running of the Daytona 500 on February 15, a target he still believes is attainable. By handing the Clash duties to LaJoie and prioritizing recovery over urgency, Keselowski signals a long-term mindset, choosing caution now in hopes of strength when the season’s most important races arrive.

Meanwhile, LaJoie competed part-time with Rick Ware Racing last season, logging four starts. His most recent full-time role came with Spire Motorsports, where he drove the No. 7 for the majority of the year before the team made a late-season change, swapping him out for Justin Haley. LaJoie then closed the campaign with Rick Ware Racing, handling the final seven starts.