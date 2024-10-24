“Felt Like an Outsider”: Frankie Muniz Opens Up on Erstwhile Hollywood Career, Draws Parallels to NASCAR

Only a handful of people have transitioned from an acting career to racing full-time throughout motorsports history. Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz is one such individual who made the move and was recently announced for a full-time NASCAR Truck Series seat with Reaume Brothers Racing.

Advertisement

Recently while speaking on the Dale Junior Download Reloaded podcast, the Agent Cody Banks actor shared his thoughts regarding his former Hollywood stint and how it draws parallels to his current NASCAR career.

The 38-year-old touched on how the glitz and glamor of his previous job somewhat felt alien to the 38-year-old while going 180 miles an hour three-wide on a racetrack feels natural in comparison.

During the interview, he stated, “I never fully felt like and I don’t mean this in a negative way. I always felt little bit like an outsider when I was in Hollywood… I remember I was nominated for an Emmy the first year, I think 2001, 2002 and I remember showing up to the red carpet and feeling like how did they let me in here? “

Yes? No? Maybe? 🏁 Will Frankie Muniz win a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race next season? pic.twitter.com/0qBf25if7C — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 22, 2024

“I just never felt like I was part of that Hollywood world, it was just felt like I was just an outcast that got to show up and as a racecar driver even though I am still new in it when I am at the racetrack, I feel like its where I am supposed to be, if that makes sense.”

“When I put my helmet on no matter what the nerves are what it is, I put that visor down I go this is what I am supposed to do,” he added, speaking like a true instinctive racer.

After starring in multiple TV shows and films, Muniz placed his acting career on hold back in 2008 and never looked back. He started racing as early as the early 2000s participating in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity race and the Champ Car Atlantic Series.

But it wasn’t until 2021, that he first appeared in a stock car racing in the SRL Pro Late Model Series at Kern County Raceway. Muniz’s news about transitioning to the Truck series came to fruition after a successful stint in the ARCA Menards series last year where he finished fourth in the standings with 11 top 10 and five top 5 finishes.

.@frankiemuniz knows that, in racing, just being in the seat isn't enough to gain respect. 🏁 📺 FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/OkQ3jbPhix pic.twitter.com/Bvv8pWogdC — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) October 23, 2024

Since he has already run two races in the Truck Division this year hence, he’d have some semblance of experience in driving the machinery come next year. However, with next to no wins across his career so far in any of the racing series he’s been a part of, contemplating how well he’d do as he climbs the NASCAR ladder is still an unknown.

But for Muniz, racing is something that he feels he was destined to do, hence there could be no greater feeling than fulfilling his longstanding dream.