“It’s Been Really Demoralizing”: Frankie Muniz Reacts After Ending Streak of Dismal Results

Frankie Muniz opened his rookie Truck Series season on a high note with a top-10 at Daytona, but soon fell into a slump, stringing together finishes outside the top-20. Until he broke the streak in Michigan.

Muniz turned heads during an eventful afternoon at Michigan International Speedway. Restarting just a row behind the leaders in overtime, he stumbled at the launch, bogged down by a gear miscue, and watched the pack streak past. Despite the setback, he salvaged a P14 finish, marking the second-best result of his Truck Series career.

Heading into MIS, Muniz had logged 11 straight finishes of 23rd or worse. While pleased with the result, he admitted it could have been more. “I can’t be mad at a 14-place finish, especially after how our last eight have gone. But we were fast enough to finish the top 10 of that race 100%. I’ve never made this mistake and I hate to even admit it, but I had it in third gear.”

He expanded on the misstep, saying, “I didn’t have it in the right gear. I was so excited to be on the second row, thinking like, ‘Yo, I just keep my foot in this. We can get a top five. I’m so mad at myself. But at the same sense, I’m thrilled for the team, thrilled for me just to have a good run… I was racing with really good trucks, the whole race side by side.”

After a stretch that he called “demoralizing,” Michigan delivered a much-needed jolt of confidence. In addition to juggling his Truck Series commitments, Muniz has been filming the reboot of Malcolm in the Middle, reigniting his Hollywood presence.

Adding to his motorsports portfolio, Ford Racing recently confirmed that Muniz will compete in a Mustang Challenge invitational during the 24 Hours of Le Mans weekend. As reported by Sportscar 365, Muniz will join forces with pro-drifter and automotive figure Chelsea DeNofa, alongside Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley, on one of racing’s grandest stages.

Back in 2008, Frankie Muniz pressed pause on his acting career to chase open-wheel racing dreams in the Atlantic Championship. After stepping away, he returned to the driver’s seat again in 2021 via the ARCA Menards Series and this year, earned a full-time ride in NASCAR’s third tier.