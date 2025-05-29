From Kyle Busch’s Controversial Guitar Smash to Austin Dillon’s Failed Belly Slide, the Best NASCAR Moments From Nashville Superspeedway

While Kyle Busch’s infamous guitar smash remains one of NASCAR’s most unforgettable moments, a closer look reveals that such antics have been a recurring theme in his career, as numerous races, incidents, and wins are forever linked to Busch’s flair for theatrics.
Advertisement
However, as Nashville Superspeedway prepares to host the Cup race for the fifth consecutive year, at this point, fans can look back at some of the track’s most iconic NASCAR moments.
- First, the moment that sparked fires: Kyle Busch’s victory in the Federated Auto Parts 300 at Nashville on June 7, 2009. After the win, Busch shattered a Sam Bass-designed Les Paul guitar, aiming to channel the raw energy of Pete Townsend, Jimi Hendrix, and Kurt Cobain. The result, however, fell flat. Rather than exploding into a hundred shards like a rock star’s instrument, the guitar merely split at the base — a less-than-spectacular yet undeniably memorable sight.
- Twelve years later, in 2021, Busch once again won at Nashville in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. But instead of smashing the trophy, he raised the guitar above his head, feigned a rockstar’s fury, and then gently lowered it back down. With his cap turned backward, he strummed a few chords, delivering a more playful but equally showstopping celebration.
- The third unforgettable moment belongs to Austin Dillon. His first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at Nashville Superspeedway in 2011 gave him a chance to debut his signature celebration, a headfirst belly slide across the infield. Unfortunately, it backfired.
Dillon’s upper body got caught in the turf, causing his legs to flip comically over his head. He lay sprawled on the grass for several moments as the crowd of 11,000 erupted in laughter and groans.
Remember when Kyle Busch smashed a guitar after winning at Nashville?
12 years later, Rowdy chose a different route. pic.twitter.com/hqG4hd37jn
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 28, 2024
- Fourth on the list is the hilarious 2011 pre-race prayer. As Joe Nelms, pastor of Family Baptist Church in Lebanon, Tennessee, took the mic, the solemn ceremony quickly turned into a comedic gem. Nelms gave thanks for the “mighty machines” and the teams, drivers, and manufacturers, along with Sunoco fuel and Goodyear tires.
Then, with a nod to personal blessings, he added, “Lord, I want to thank you for my smokin’ hot wife tonight Lisa. And my two children, Eli and Emma, or as was like to call them, the ‘Little E’s’. Lord, I pray you bless the drivers and use them tonight. May they put on a performance worthy of this great track. In Jesus’ name, boogity, boogity, boogity, amen.”
- Rounding out the list is Carl Edwards, who earned the nickname “Concrete Carl” after an unprecedented run of victories at Nashville Superspeedway. Edwards won in three consecutive years from 2006 to 2008 and amassed six total victories at the track, solidifying his place in its rich history.