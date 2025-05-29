From Kyle Busch’s Controversial Guitar Smash to Austin Dillon’s Failed Belly Slide, the Best NASCAR Moments From Nashville Superspeedway

Jun 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1), Denny Hamlin (11), Kyle Busch (8), and Kyle Larson (5) come to the line after a restart during the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While Kyle Busch’s infamous guitar smash remains one of NASCAR’s most unforgettable moments, a closer look reveals that such antics have been a recurring theme in his career, as numerous races, incidents, and wins are forever linked to Busch’s flair for theatrics.

However, as Nashville Superspeedway prepares to host the Cup race for the fifth consecutive year, at this point, fans can look back at some of the track’s most iconic NASCAR moments.