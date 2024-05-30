Former NASCAR Driver Turned Fox Sports Broadcaster Clint Bowyer Returns to Racing With Spire Motorsports

It’s always fun for fans to see drivers from the past make their comebacks in a race or two and Clint Bowyer is going to do just that very soon. One of the voices of FOX’s coverage of NASCAR, Bowyer has become a common name among race fans over the years. The 2008 Nationwide Series champion will be racing for Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series race at Nashville a couple of weeks from now.

Bowyer mainly competed in the Cup Series but he took part in 14 Truck Series races during his career, picking up three wins and nine top-five finishes. The 45-year-old will be looking to bring this form to the Nashville Superspeedway later this season. The veteran is confident about his chances as well thanks to the nature of the trucks.

“Nashville is a cool racetrack that has meant a lot to me over the years. Separate from that, it’s about the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. That’s a really fun series. It’s a fun vehicle to drive. There’s a lot of drag and you can drive them hard and get away with it. You can really hustle a truck. This race should be right in my wheelhouse,” Bowyer said as per Frontstretch.

Bringing a guy who knows how to party to Nashville.

@ClintBowyer will pilot our No. 7 truck next month at Nashville Superspeedway. Learn more: https://t.co/BhdLGIf2hZ pic.twitter.com/MDIQESagvd — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) May 29, 2024

It will be a trip down memory lane for the 45-year-old as he will be paired up with his former Cup Series crew chief Brian Pattie who he worked with from 2012 to 2015.

Clint Bowyer getting paired with his ex-crew chief for Nashville’s one-off

It was during Bowyer’s time in Michael Waltrip Racing that he won three races and finished P2 in the championship in his first year. There is a lot of respect between him and Pattie and the Spire Motorsports crew chief believes that they have what it takes to go out on track and race for the win.

“Clint and I had a lot of success winning races and coming close to a Cup Series championship, so it’ll be a lot of fun to work with him again. We’ve been trying to get him in one of our trucks since early last year, so I’m excited to see it finally come together and I’m confident that we can go out and compete for the win,” he said as per Toby Christie.

Bowyer has won races in the Truck Series before and there’s no doubt that he has the experience and the race craft to win a race even now. It will be interesting to see how he runs at Nashville.