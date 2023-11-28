Most Memorable Moments From NASCAR Awards Ft. Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt

As the NASCAR Awards ceremony closes in, it might be a good time for the fans to make a trip down memory lane and look back at the most memorable moments that this gala event has witnessed since the times of Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson. Here are our top five picks.

Advertisement

Jeff Gordon’s Unique Toast to Dale Earnhardt

Back in the late 1900s, when a driver found the legendary Dale Earnhardt pulling up next to his door, he would perhaps pray the man left him unscathed. However, Jeff Gordon was not one of them. He had developed a rivalry with Dale Earnhardt and during the 1995 awards ceremony, Gordon chose to make a sneaky pass on the Intimidator in a rather amusing way.

“Before I go any further, I’d like to recognize a man who never let up on his efforts to win his eighth championship,” he said, “Dale Earnhardt is a true competitor and a great champion, and, at this time, I would like to offer a toast to the man.”

Advertisement

A waiter appeared with an ice bucket and a champagne flute. Dale Earnhardt broke into laughter when the waiter poured Gordon a glass of milk instead of champagne or wine. “Dale, great effort, man,” Gordon continued. “Here’s some milk.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NASCARonNBC/status/1597677525794054144?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jimmie Johnson ties Cale Yarborough

Three-time NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Cale Yarborough surprised everyone by showing up at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards Ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. As the audience cheered on, the legend felicitated Jimmie Johnson with the 2008 series championship ring. Needless to say, it was special for Johnson.

That season, Johnson matched Yarborough by winning three consecutive NASCAR Sprint Cup championships. Yarborough joked, “Somebody finally did it. I set a pretty good record, didn’t I? It took them 30 years to tie it.”

Advertisement

Tony Stewart’s prank during the 2011 NASCAR Awards banquet

Tony Stewart’s championship triumph in 2011 was a special one for the Stewart-Haas Racing owner. Smoke finally broke Jimmie Johnson’s streak of 5 consecutive NASCAR Cup championships. However, there was so much more to that. And it all happened during the Awards ceremony.

As the host announced Tony Stewart’s name for him to come up and receive his trophy, the audience saw Jimmie Johnson walk up on the stage. He waved to the fans and picked up the name tag on the desk meant for Stewart, faking his disappointment. When the host announced Tony Stewart’s name for the second time, Stewart showed up and, as he embraced Johnson, the crowd cheered on.

Holywood megastar Tom Cruise moved Jeff Gordon to tears

Jeff Gordon doesn’t really hold the reputation of being a man who shows his emotions in public. But it happened in 2015 when Days of Thunder star Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance to shower the flowers on the 4-time Cup Series champion.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NASCAR/status/1328494136354336773?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“I’m like, ‘Really, Tom Cruise?” Gordon told ESPN, “It was one thing to have [racers] Lewis Hamilton and Mario Andretti, and I thought it couldn’t get any better than that at Homestead, but to have Tom Cruise here … I know how tough his schedule is. That messed me up. That got me good.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr’s popularity streak remains second to Bill Elliott

2017 was Dale Earnhardt Jr’s last full-time season as a NASCAR driver. Nevertheless, he chose to end it with a last celebration, winning his 15th consecutive Most Popular Driver award.

Dale Junior’s record is only second to Bill Elliott’s who won the award 16 times between 1985 and 2002. Junior said, “It always comes back to the fans, it really does, and I’ve got to thank them for keeping the train on the track and rolling all these years.”

“I’ve always tried to take a lot of pride in taking the sport to new places and introducing it to new people,” he added.