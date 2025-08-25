From Supercars Champion to Oval Rookie: Shane van Gisbergen Embraces NASCAR’s Refreshing Challenge

Shane van Gisbergen had already made a name for himself in motorsports when he decided to fly to the U.S. to try a hand in stock car racing. He was a three-time Supercars champion in Australia and had nothing left to prove to anyone. But his thirst for greatness kept his engines hot, and here he is now, a crucial part of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Advertisement

The Kiwi has secured four wins already this year, all on road courses, and proved his worth. But what he is yet to do is master the ovals just as much. It is the one black mark on his otherwise golden resume.

SVG admitted the same in a recent interview with Shannon Spake, but views it as a refreshing challenge. He said, “Obviously, the road courses are great but I really love the racing on the ovals. Like, some of the racing I’ve had in the last year, I’ve come 25th or whatever, and it’s been one of the most fun races I’ve ever had.

“So, I really enjoy that side of things as well. And I love the challenge of being average and trying to get better. It’s pretty refreshing. I’m happy to be here. I don’t know how long I’m going to be here but I do really enjoy it at the moment.”

Van Gisbergen hasn’t finished inside the top-10 at any oval venue so far. His best finish of 12th came at Martinsville last November.

Notably, SVG has already locked up the Rookie of the Year award despite several weeks still left this season. His only other competitor was Riley Herbst, but the 23XI Racing driver’s crash at Daytona on Saturday, foiled his hopes of making it to the playoffs.

This major quest in SVG’s NASCAR career began at Chicago in 2023. On debut, he cruised through the city streets elegantly and powered his way to the checkered flag in first place. The result shocked the entire community, but little did people know that he was just getting started.

SVG moved to the United States full-time in 2024 and spent a year racing in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing. This year he was given a full-time seat in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing, and team owner Justin Marks will agree that it was a great decision.