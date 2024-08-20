“Fun Hobby For Him”: Michael Jordan’s Approach To NASCAR Ownership Revealed

NBA legend Michael Jordan has been a core part of the incredible growth journey of 23XI Racing. In just four years, he has helped create an outfit that challenges the likes of Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing for wins every week. He was recently present at the Michigan International Speedway to watch his cars race and his partner Denny Hamlin couldn’t have been happier.

He told the press that Jordan has been scheduled to come to further events on the calendar as well. One of the biggest reasons for Jordan’s heightened interest is the competitive gap that NASCAR helps fill in him. Hamlin said, “This is a fun hobby for him, fun business for him, right? This fills a lot of gaps of the competitiveness that he has lost by not being part of the [Charlotte] Hornets anymore.”

Jordan sold the basketball outfit that he owned for 13 years in 2023. Continuing about Jordan’s ownership style, Hamlin expressed that all that the icon wanted to do was win. Having a partner who lets him do whatever it takes to achieve success is something that Hamlin welcomes.

He added, “That’s really fun when someone who is such a big part of your team gives me the liberty to run this the way I see fit, make personnel changes the way I see fit, make hires for the future, giving me that autonomy.” Jordan has been quite the uplifting figure for the team’s drivers as well. Both Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick have often expressed their admiration for his leadership character.

Jordan misses out on watching Tyler Reddick win at Michigan

Following the rescheduling of Sunday’s race to Monday, the Chicago Bulls legend couldn’t stay at Michigan and watch the event. Reddick went on to put on a scintillating display under sunny skies in the No. 45 Toyota Camry and grabbed his second victory of the year.

He is now the points leader and in prime position to be crowned as the regular season champion. Talking to the press in victory lane, he said that he wished Jordan had stayed to watch him win. “Over his career, what he brings to the table to motivate us, something that you can’t buy,” he said. “It’s a great asset for us to have.”

Hamlin and the rest of the 23XI team will certainly hope Jordan gets an opportunity to witness more playoff races where their drivers compete for wins, and maybe, even win the championship at Phoenix.