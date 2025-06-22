“I’m Bred to Not Like Michael Jordan”: 4x NBA Champ Isn’t Afraid to Acknowledge His GOAT Bias

May 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; NBA team owner Michael Jordan announces that the Charlotte Bobcats will change their name and branding to the Charlotte Hornets starting in the 2014 2015 season at Time Warner Cable Arena. | Credits- Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Even though Michael Jordan has a lot of fans worshipping him, the 6-time champion also has his fair share of naysayers. How can he not? When a single player dominates an era as he did, fanbases of rival teams are bound to carry lingering frustration for years. Just ask the states of Utah and Michigan. Even New York, which made a Finals run after Jordan’s second retirement, never got over its hatred for MJ.

Advertisement

John Salley was one of them. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, but actually played with Jordan in the 1995-96 season, when the Chicago Bulls beat the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Despite that, Salley doesn’t see Jordan as the GOAT.

If it wasn’t the New York connection or the generational trauma, what shaped Salley’s strong take on Jordan — was it competitiveness that turned sour?

In an episode of VladTV, Salley said, “Jalen Rose came on here and told you the truth. I’m bred to not like Michael Jordan. It’s in my DNA. I had to give it up, I know he’s the greatest player of all time, but I have to say he’s not. I have to.”

It’s impressive to be devoted to maintaining that level of animosity toward a player when you can admit that you’re wrong in the same sentence that you claim you’re right.

Still, it was that conversation during the GOAT debate which fueled Salley’s thoughts on Jordan. As Salley detailed his perspective, it became abundantly clear the relationship he has with the man. On one hand, he respects how great MJ was. On the other hand, he couldn’t get over his personal rivalry toward the man who tortured him on the court.

“When he was on NBC with Ahmad Rashad, what was brilliant was… you’re gonna get Michael’s view on the greatest player ever,” started Salley. “So everybody’s going to suck… When he was yelling it, and he was huffing and puffing at his boys, and the look on his face, he wanted to kill you.”

Salley continued: “I don’t think he has the ability to be nice. I don’t think he’s gonna be like ‘oh, the young fella can play.'”

Jordan is set to take an on-air role in NBA coverage from next season. While some reports have indicated that he will be honest and fair, encouraging the younger generation of talent, many share the same worries as Salley. If Jordan becomes another talking head, yelling about how the previous eras were better than the current one, we could find ourselves in a dire situation.