Gianna Tulio Opens Up on Coping With the Fear & Danger of the NASCAR Life

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio are ready to welcome a new addition to their family, and excitement is clearly in the air. But in a sport where speeds flirt with the 200 mph mark, danger is always lurking around the bend. With the NASCAR world marked by violent crashes, concussions, and even fatalities, Tulio’s nerves understandably run high, especially now, with a baby on the way.

Appearing on Haley Deegan’s podcast, Tulio laid her fears on the table. “When we first started dating, I never realized how dangerous of a sport it was or can be until I really got involved in saw more of like the wrecks and the danger behind it. So, I kind of coached myself not to worry unless there’s something to worry about, cuz then I’ll be a nervous wreck the whole time.”

“I’d bite my nails, and my cuticles would just be gone. I’m so nervous all the time anyway. So, I just always say to him, I want you to just finish safely. As long as you finish safe, that’s all that matters at the end of the day,” she continued.

Blaney has had his share of run-ins with the wall, but one incident still could give him the jitters. During a practice session in Las Vegas last season, he suffered a crash that raised serious concerns.

Ahead of the South Point 400, Blaney slammed into the outside wall, prompting an alarming radio message in which he complained of head pain.

The #12 Team Penske driver completed just one lap in the 20-minute session before a flat tire sent his car spinning, landing a jarring hit on the driver’s side. However, later it was confirmed that it wasn’t a concussion, so he was safe.

Gianna Tulio talks about the pressure of the playoffs

As per his own confession, while Blaney once used to let a rough race ruin his mood for the entire week, Gianna Tulio’s presence has helped him find his footing. Her arrival brought a sense of calm and balance that now keeps the #12 Team Penske driver composed even when the playoff pressure heats up.

Ironically, that very tension seems to have shifted to Tulio’s side of the fence. On Haley Deegan’s podcast, she peeled back the curtain on what it’s like to navigate the emotional ups and downs of the postseason.

She said that when playoffs happen, everything is highly pressuring, noting that with only three races to determine advancement, even teammates must fend for themselves.

Reflecting on the 2023 championship run, Tulio admitted it pushed her to the brink: “It’s so competitive. Yeah. Ruthless out on the track… So, it’s so scary. So, I try to keep my composure so it like doesn’t feed off bad energy to him. But the championship that was insane. That was just a crazy race. It was such a good race.”

She recalled moments spent peering through her fingers, barely able to watch. The stress ran so high she felt physically ill, stressing how the stakes ripple far beyond pit road. For families like the Blaneys, every lap carries emotional weight just as heavy as the one strapped inside the car.