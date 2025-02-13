“We Could Never Get Bigger Than That”: Denny Hamlin on How 23XI’s Third NASCAR Entry Is ”Crucial” Despite No Future Expansion

Several NASCAR teams, including 23XI Racing where Riley Herbst is gearing up to pilot the #35 Toyota Camry, have expanded to include extra charters this season. However, with Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick already part of the lineup, this marks the full extent of what fans can expect from the Denny Hamlin-owned team, despite NASCAR regulations permitting up to four charters per team. Hamlin recently clarified in an interview that their team headquarters, AirSpeed, was specifically designed to accommodate three charters.

Advertisement

After leading the first practice race at Daytona and before heading into the qualifying rounds, Hamlin, while talking to the media, confirmed the planning behind their facilities: “I mean, it’s what we built that building for is to have three teams eventually. I hate that we’re limited to three teams and we could never get bigger than that.”

He further highlighted the importance of the expansion, reasoning, “It’s crucial because of the resources that it brings. It’s another driver driving the same equipment that can continue to give information to our team to make our cars and our people smarter. It’s just part of the process.”

“It's a rule that was big for the France family and that's what they wanted and I think that that the way they want it, is the way it’s going to happen” @dennyhamlin on the provisional for Helio Castroneves. 📹 @PitLaneCPT pic.twitter.com/Kos43211KD — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) February 12, 2025

In partnership with Michael Jordan, Hamlin invested a significant sum — probably ranging from low to mid-eight figures — in their HQ, though Hamlin did not disclose the precise amount.

However, he revealed that the final expenditure was twice what he had originally anticipated when they embarked on the project. The design of Airspeed, their state-of-the-art facility, drew inspiration from leading race shops in Formula 1, and IndyCar.

Special consideration was given to the workflow required for assembling the Next Gen car. The main floor of the facility showcases the team’s cars, complemented by interactive displays that educate visitors about the intricacies of the vehicles.

According to Hamlin, the team has reached its full capacity with Riley Herbst joining the 23XI Racing lineup. But, the expansion poses a question: what happens if Hamlin decides to make a few starts with his own team? How will they accommodate his participation within the existing structure?

Herbst shares his expectations from his first full-time Cup debut season in 2025

Before the commencement of the pre-race activities, during a media interaction, Herbst was queried about his expectations for his full-time debut, especially considering his previous part-time stint in the Cup Series where his best finish came at Talladega, finishing P9, driving the #36 Ford for Front Row Motorsports in 2023. He responded:

“Yeah, I have expectations. We have worked really hard on them with the leadership team at Airspeed and the competition side as well. A lot of it is going to stay in house.”

“But just from a macro level, it is about improving each week, understanding my team and my race car each week, and when Phoenix and the checkered flag flies, just be a way better race car driver than I am right now. Just try to take the same steps, hopefully a little quicker.”

With JGR and 23XI Racing currently showing dominance based on last year’s results and this year’s performances at the Clash and in the first practice race of the Daytona 500, it will be intriguing to see if this season’s first official race brings forth a new victor.