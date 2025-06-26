Joey Logano Looks Set to Beat the Likes of Kyle Larson & Ryan Blaney in Race for NASCAR’s $1 Million Bonus

Joey Logano gives out autographs at The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 21, 2025. | Image credit: Taj Falconer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As NASCAR returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400, the race marks not only the 18th stop on the 2025 regular-season schedule but also the launch of the sport’s first in-season tournament, structured with bracket eliminations and a $1 million reward. While the entire field has its eyes on the prize, Joey Logano stands uniquely positioned to walk away with double the winnings, with another $1 million potentially in play through NASCAR’s Driver Ambassador Program.

Advertisement

Ventured in partnership with INFLCR, the Driver Ambassador Program awards drivers based on their efforts to elevate the sport’s profile through promotions, media engagements, charitable appearances, community outreach, and so on. NASCAR allots points not just for participation but also for the stature and substance of each appearance, giving extra weight to past champions and impactful moments.

Joey Logano secured the top spot in the program’s first term, edging out Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and teammate Ryan Blaney at Team Penske, while Ross Chastain claimed fourth. Credited in large part for his promotional efforts around the Mexico event, Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez rounded out the top five.

For finishing first, Logano will receive a $1 million payout, according to sources familiar with the system. Although some stakeholders initially raised concerns about NASCAR directly compensating drivers outside the traditional team pipeline, sentiment around the program has since shifted positively.

The initiative has spurred increased driver participation in outreach activities across the country, from hospital visits to humanitarian aid efforts. Logano, who pledged $250,000 last year toward Hurricane Helene relief, donated the first $25,000 to Convoy of Hope and followed up with further contributions through the Joey Logano Foundation.

.@JoeyLogano took the checkered flag in the first term of @NASCAR’s new Driver Ambassador Program, finishing in the top spot in the system designed to raise the promotional level of the sport, according to people familiar with the scoring. https://t.co/ELfhle7J56 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) June 25, 2025

Among his efforts, the foundation provided a Ford Explorer to Crossnore Communities for Children after the organization’s previous vehicle was destroyed in the storm. Additionally, in collaboration with Ford, Logano helped deliver a Ford Escape and a Ford Bronco to families impacted by the hurricane.

In April 2025, Ty Dillon visited Niswonger Children’s Hospital and toured homes constructed by the Appalachian Service Project for those displaced by the flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. During his hospital visit, Dillon spent time with young patients, signing autographs and offering words of encouragement. He later praised their resilience, noting the strength they displayed in the face of hardship.

Likewise, ahead of the Cup Series event at Darlington, Brad Keselowski visited McLeod Children’s Hospital in Florence, South Carolina. He reflected on the experience as a poignant reminder of perspective, particularly after meeting children confronting serious challenges. Despite his involvement, Keselowski did not break into the top ten of the DAP rankings.