“Give Ricky a Tampon”: NASCAR Fans Erupt as Carson Hocevar Tangles Yet Again With Stenhouse Jr. In Mexico

Carson Hocevar lit a fire when he wrecked Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in Nashville a couple of weeks ago. Several in the NASCAR community warned him that his action would come with consequences as Stenhouse Jr. has never been one to take a hit and walk away. Pouring fuel on an already raging fire, Hocevar collided with him yet again in Mexico City on Sunday.

Advertisement

On Lap 90 of the Cup Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the No. 77 pilot bumped into the rear of Stenhouse’s vehicle and sent him for a spin. Stenhouse was on the lead lap at the time and racing in 23rd place, but he fell down the order and settled for a 27th-place finish when the checkered flag fell. Hocevar, meanwhile, finished 34th.

Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast showed Stenhouse walking over to Hocevar’s Camaro in the aftermath and exchanging a few words. This was picked up clearly by nearby microphones. Stenhouse told the youngster, “I’m gonna beat your ass. You’re a lap down, you got nothing to do, why’d you run right into me?”

Hocevar was apologetic and explained his situation, but tempers were too high at the moment to listen to reason. “I don’t give a damn!” Stenhouse yelled and promised to beat him up once they returned to the United States. He might be wise enough to not let his words translate into reality in the future, but the NASCAR fandom wasn’t going to let his threats slide.

A fan wrote on X, “Wrecky is trash. 99% of the time he is not a factor.” Another added, “Well deserved, but I have a problem with it coming from Ricky. There’s a reason why they call him Wrecky Spinhouse, and it’s not usually him that suffers from it.” Wrecky Spinhouse is a nickname that the two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch gave him long ago.

At least he admitted the fuck up. But that’s all there is to say. — Ethan ❤️ (@vineypuddles28) June 15, 2025

One more fan, not very impressed by Stenhouse’s attitude, joked, “Give Ricky a tampon.” Hocevar didn’t escape the teasing either. A comment read, “Hocevar sounding like he’s gonna cry lmao.”

What made fans dislike Stenhouse’s reaction is that Hocevar tried explaining that he got locked up in the marbles. A tad more empathy might have worked in his favor.

A fan commented, “At least he admitted the fuck up. But that’s all there is to say.” Notably, Stenhouse Jr. was involved in a physical brawl with Kyle Busch after the 2024 All-Star Race. He was fined $75,000 for the same. It remains to be seen whether he will keep himself in check — or make good on that threat to Hocevar.