“God Bless You”: Joey Logano Scores Another Win as Rebuilding Efforts After Hurricane Helene Mayhem Continue

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, revealed in October that his non-profit organization, the Joey Logano Foundation, had raised over $250,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Helene. He also promised that his work to provide relief would continue in the long term. Two months later, he continues living up to his words.

Last Wednesday, he presented two people whose cars were wiped out by the floods in the mountains of North Carolina with brand-new Fords. The recipients, Anita and Alexis, were chosen by the alliance that the foundation had with Least of These Carolinas and the Children’s Hope Alliance. An Escape and a Bronco models were gifted in partnership with the Huntersville Ford dealership.

Let’s keep it going… this Wednesday, on behalf of the @JoeyLoganoFDN, we were able to give TWO 2024 @Ford’s to TWO amazing individuals that unfortunately lost their vehicles due to damages from Hurricane Helene. Because of our great relationships at @lotcarolinas & Children’s… pic.twitter.com/DU2HPK9sbv — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) December 20, 2024

“Don’t thank me,” he said when presented with gratitude. “It’s literally about our supporters at the foundation. Takes a lot of people to make it all happen. Whether it’s our donors or people working, putting it all together. It’s a lot of work for everybody to do that. These moments like today are what make it worth it.”

Logano also detailed how necessary it was for women to have cars to help their day-to-day livelihood. His ethical commitment pleased the racing fandom, and it expressed itself on X (formerly Twitter). One fan wrote, “Love what you do, Joey, in your elevated platform,” and called him the “real GOAT.” Another followed, “God bless you Joey.”

Awesome work @joeylogano .

Always thinking of others — Barbara (@pikcyzgurlnz) December 20, 2024

Logano’s resolve to not forget those affected by Hurricane Helene

The driver had gone on the field back in October to assess the damage and lift people’s hopes in North Carolina. As he met with hundreds and more, the one fear that he recognized in common was that the world would forget them as the holidays approached. He resolved that he wouldn’t let that happen.

“I will say, after going up there and spending the day with my wife, it is way worse than what I thought it would be,” he said in a video on X. “They want us to keep talking about them.” He reaffirmed that his foundation will continue working for the greater good continually and won’t cease the work earlier than is necessary.

As Christmas approaches, he stands tall as a person who has been true to his word, keeping his support constant for organizations including Convoy of Hope and Mayhem Mission. With the aid of such icons, the affected are bound to rise up quicker on their feet.