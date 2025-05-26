“We’ve Got to Have Our Faith”: Joey Logano Is Cautiously Optimistic About NASCAR Foray Into Mexico for the Cup Series

May 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) is introduced before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As much as NASCAR fans are excited for the first international race in 17 years since the exhibition events in Japan, the drivers who scouted the Mexico City circuit and stadium grounds share a similar level of excitement.

Advertisement

Even Joey Logano — who did not visit the track — expressed his optimism, noting that he hopes the fans will embrace the international venture and that it will draw a strong turnout.

During a media session ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, Logano addressed questions about his expectations for the Mexico City race. The Team Penske driver said that there’s no doubt that a lot of times when anyone steps outside of their comfort zone, it’s uncomfortable, there’s risk involved. But there’s also high reward for the sport overall by doing so.

He acknowledged the anxiety that comes with breaking from routine and venturing abroad, stepping out of what the drivers and the sport typically do in America, and going international — it’s kind of a scary thing to do.

He even addressed the lingering concerns: “I think everyone in here probably has some concerns of how are we gonna get there? Where are we gonna go? What do we do? I don’t know how to speak Spanish.”

However, Logano lightened the mood, saying, “I don’t know about you guys, I’ll only hang out with Suarez as much as I can (laughing). I don’t know where to go, so I think there’s just the unknown factor is at its all-time high when we go there.”

Still, his optimism was clear: “I hope it’s all worth it because it definitely is a lot of work.” He shared an anecdote from a recent visit to NASCAR headquarters, where meetings were held with the truck drivers to hash out logistics for transporting equipment to Mexico — a level of preparation not seen for any other race.

Logano said he believes the venture will be a success, given that NASCAR is doing such a good job. From what he’s seen, NASCAR is covering all bases to ensure a smooth event. That’s why, “We’ve got to have our faith in them that they’re doing their job, and it all ends up going well. I’m sure it will,” he said.

Logano concluded by affirming that everyone involved has put in the groundwork to make the race a success and expressed hope that fans will relish NASCAR’s foray into Mexico.

Aside from Daniel Suarez, who knows the Mexico City circuit like the back of his hand, no driver will have a local advantage, which promises a refreshing change of pace for all involved.

With the race set on a road course, drivers like Chase Elliott, Shane van Gisbergen, and Kyle Larson stand to benefit. Still, the event will be a fresh, invigorating experience for both fans and drivers alike.