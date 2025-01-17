“Good Enough Reason for Denny Hamlin to Win That Lawsuit”: NASCAR’s Clueless Leadership Slammed for Desperation for New Audience

The NASCAR fanbase is tough to please. From die-hard lovers of the sport to new casual fans both watching with their level of understanding and interest, a myriad of opinions always fly around in the fraternity. Often these opinions clash with each other and sometimes with the sport’s ruling. However, the majority seems to be against the governing body this time around.

Advertisement

NASCAR’s rule changes ahead of the 2025 season come with controversial changes such as the ‘open exemption provisional’ for drivers from outside the sport while past champions are left to qualify for the upcoming Daytona 500.

Another development came in the form of Mike Wallace’s entry in the famed event being scrapped after he was deemed to have not run any intermediate or superspeedway races since 2015.

Despite his history of 11 Daytona 500 starts, the 65-year-old is expected to sit on the sidelines. “NASCAR will let Helio drive but not Mike Wallace?” asked one fan with similar queries floating on social media.

Such decisions have forced fans to take a negative approach towards NASCAR, with several rooting for Denny Hamlin, a driver and team owner who finds himself embroiled in a legal battle with the governing body.

“The fact that NASCAR can just add a 41st car if a certain driver doesn’t make it is a good enough reason for Denny Hamlin to win that lawsuit,” expressed on fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Nothing says inclusiveness like NO Past Champion Provisional — Simulated Incorporated (@Simulatedinc) January 16, 2025

“So just because you come from a different form of racing and have experience that automatically makes you qualify over a part-time seven-time champion?” questioned another, seeking answers on why Helio Castroneves gets a guaranteed starting spot and not Jimmie Johnson.

“NASCAR leadership is so clueless. They want to promote other series drivers to come to NASCAR but we don’t want our drivers (Kyle Larson) to run another series. In fact, let’s make a rule change so outlandish no driver will attempt it again. Great way to grow the sport,” opined one fan on how the sentiment being put forward by the rule change is affecting the perception of the sport.

The fan outcry has been justified to an extent. With the magnitude of the Daytona 500 always offering opportunities for the governance to benefit the sport, NASCAR seems adamant on maximizing its reach when the green flag waves for the event’s 67th running.

Is there a happy medium to be found? There could be. However, if the sporting world is to tell us anything, there will always be friction no matter what decisions are made.