Has Fatherhood Forced Kyle Busch to Follow Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR Path?

Remember the 2000s and early 2010s when Kyle Busch was in his peak Rowdy era, roughing up everyone he felt had wronged him? Those days now seem like a distant memory as the two-time Cup Series champion seemingly let go of that personality. The All-Star race incident was an exception but apart from that, Busch has been one of the calmest in the competition.

One can’t help but see its similarity to Kevin Harvick‘s career in the NASCAR Cup Series. He might have been a fun-loving prankster but when he was upset, you knew that all hell was going to break loose. That was until the birth of Keelan who, according to his wife DeLana, matured him a lot. A similar thing happened with Busch thanks to his son Brexton.

They say that becoming a father is a life-changing experience and that could not be any more true for these two individuals. Veteran journalist Claire B Lang recently shared an update proving how much Busch has matured ever since coaching his son to become a professional race car driver.

Thinking how much better @KyleBusch handles things like 2nd DNF of season since he has been dad coaching Brex. You can see it in latest Brex race video. Kyle's patient dad skills getting info from Brex in it are phenomenal.

Just an observation. https://t.co/Zod1y0g5hu — Claire B Lang (@ClaireBLang) June 17, 2024

Harvick and Busch might have been fierce rivals on track but this is one part of their lives that they could agree on, especially with the former’s son also being a budding race car driver.

How Keelan changed Kevin Harvick as a person

Last year, DeLana Harvick shared a beautiful story about how much of a difference Keelan Harvick had on her husband. Kevin Harvick used to be one of the most aggressive and unapologetic drivers in the sport. But ever since he became a father, there was only one personal goal – to become the best dad possible.

“As he matured a lot, and it took some time, I think he realized that the things that he was doing on track really wasn’t beneficial. But honestly the biggest key happened to be when we had Keelan. He wanted to be his hero, he wanted to do the right thing,” she had said.

The Harvick of now bears little resemblance to who he was back then and the same can be said for Busch. Becoming a father truly is a life-altering moment even for the most aggressive of racers.