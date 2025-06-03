“He Fell Over in the Booth”: Denny Hamlin’s Hilarious Slip-Up Leaves NASCAR Fans In Splits

The feud that originated between Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday is the talk of the town. With several quarters actively discussing the consequences that Hocevar might come to face for wrecking the Hyak Motorsports driver, Denny Hamlin did so as well on Actions Detrimental. But what has garnered more attention than his opinion on the subject is a funny slip-up his tongue made.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver called out Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as ‘Wrecky’ by mistake and inadvertently concurred with the nickname ‘Wrecky Spinhouse Jr.’ that Kyle Busch gave the driver years ago. NASCAR fans found this beyond funny and were left in stitches on X.

Hamlin said, “I thought he did a great [job]. I mean, I didn’t see that he ricked wrecky [pauses and laughs] I said that wrong. That’s not what I meant. Not what I meant. I didn’t see that he wrecked Ricky.”

While he did admit that he said the nickname by mistake, it did not stop fans from joining him to laugh at the jibe. Veteran reporter Jeff Gluck shared a video of the moment and captioned it, “One of the great Freudian slips you’ll ever hear.”

Oh sweet baby Jesus. That is the funniest thing I’ve heard in a long, long time. — Karl Lambert (@wklambertphotog) June 3, 2025

A fan laughed, “Haha, the way he fell over in the booth.” Another added, “I spit my water out when he said that. It was so funny.” One more laughed, “Oh sweet baby Jesus. That is the funniest thing I’ve heard in a long, long time.”

Why Kyle Busch nicknamed Stenhouse as ‘Wrecky Spinhouse Jr.’

The friction between Kyle Busch and Stenhouse Jr. is not something that began at the 2024 All-Star Race. The drivers have gotten into each other on multiple occasions, and one such incident at Daytona is what led to Busch giving his counterpart the infamous nickname. He spoke about it on The Pat McAfee Show last year.

“There was another race a few years earlier where we’re racing at Daytona, and just out of nowhere, he gets into my left rear and spins me out and crashes me,” he said.

Busch added, “I don’t think he really even meant to, but it happened. I wasn’t too thrilled about it. And so, I made up my own nickname [Wrecky Spinhouse Jr.] for him and he wasn’t appreciative of that.”

Stenhouse must already be frustrated that Hocevar ruined what could have been a great finish for him at Nashville. Having a nickname he never liked brought up again after all these years wouldn’t help him feel any better either.