“I Do Feel a Bit Like Danica”: Kyle Larson Touches on Anticipation Surrounding HMS Driver’s Upcoming Indy 500 Debut

The most popular man in American motorsports this whole week has been Kyle Larson and why would he not be? There’s a lot of anticipation going into Sunday when he will compete in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. The 2021 Cup Series champion has had the most media attention this week and apparently, it’s making him feel what Danica Patrick felt in her heyday.

Patrick can be considered to be one of the greatest female American motorsports personalities of all time. After all, she is the first and still the only woman to have won a race in IndyCar (Japan, 2008). Meanwhile, Larson has yet to win an Indy race but with cameras following everywhere, it’s like he has already won the Indy 500 but Yung Money is not too bothered by it.

“So far I’m okay with it. I think I’m enjoying the experience, I think everybody else is enjoying my experience as well so I think it’s cool. I do feel a bit like Danica (Patrick) but other than that it’s fine,” he said.

One of the people the Arrow McLaren driver will be looking to outperform at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend is Kurt Busch who made history in 2014.

Kyle Larson sets his sights on Kurt Busch’s Indy 500 ‘bar’

Kurt Busch is a legendary figure in NASCAR but that’s not where all of his achievements end. Driving for Andretti Autosport in the 2014 Indy 500, the former Cup Series champion shocked the world by finishing P6 and instantly became legendary. Larson said that a top 10 finish in both races would be considered successful but the goal is to beat that famed P6 finish.

“If I could finish in the top 10 in both races, I think that would be really successful. Kurt Busch obviously sets the bar. I think he finished sixth or something in the 500. So you’d wanna beat that for sure,” he said. It will be interesting to see if Yung Money is able to live up to the hype and actually finish higher than Busch when the time comes.