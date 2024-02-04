Has the NASCAR Experiment With the Clash at the Coliseum Failed? Kyle Larson and Denny Hamin Don’t Think So

Now that the 2024 Busch Light Clash is officially done, NASCAR is once again open to moving the pre-season race to a different venue. Though word is yet to flow out regarding the matter, drivers including Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin have heaped praise on the Coliseum and the promotion for their efforts over these last three years.

Larson finished the Busch Light Clash in fifth position. Answering questions from the press after the race, he was asked about his thoughts on the latest 150 laps possibly being the final ones at the Coliseum. He replied, “Yeah, I haven’t heard what the plans for the future of this event are, but if it has run its course, I think – I applaud NASCAR.”

Larson noted his initial doubts in 2022 about the venue change and continued, “There’s definitely a place for this style event, I think, in our sport, for the Clash or whatever if it moves around to different states or countries. They’ve proven they can do it. They’ve proven that they can get a crowd. It’s a very diverse crowd out there.”

The agreement between NASCAR and the University of Southern California, which manages the Coliseum, was a three-year deal that allowed the promotion to rent the arena and construct a track on it to run the Clash. With the dates on the contract now expired, the future might see a temporary race track and stadium in another city.

Denny Hamlin provides his verdict, declares the experiment at the L.A. Coliseum was a success

When NASCAR announced that they would be moving the race to the Coliseum beginning 2022, as part of their audience-widening efforts, the initial reactions were not all green. But three years later, Hamlin has summed up the emotions of the entire community.

The Clash winner said after the race, “I think it was a success. Certainly can’t argue it from a viewership standpoint. I certainly think that it’s got merit in going to different places, but I think L.A. was very good to us. I think we were good for this community as well. If you look around the stands, it’s more diverse than what you will see at most race tracks.”

His conclusive words came, “I think it was a win for everyone.” It will be interesting to see how NASCAR plans on meeting the high standard that it has set for itself in the future.