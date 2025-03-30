“He Was Kind of Scoffing at Me”: Christopher Bell All Praise for Kyle Busch Finally Coming Around to Dirt Racing

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch raced at the Millbridge Speedway this week. One of the competitors that he beat was his nine-year-old, Brexton Busch. While many loved watching the NASCAR veteran delve deep into this newfound interest in dirt racing, none did so more than Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell.

Bell was a driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports back in the day. He said after securing pole position for the upcoming Cup Series race in Martinsville that Busch always used to underplay the notion of being successful in dirt racing. To see such a stark turnaround from his former benefactor elicits a huge grin on the driver’s face.

He said, “I’m going to dog on him a little bit, but whenever I went to KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) back in 2014, 2015 – we were talking about dirt racing, and he was kind of scoffing at me, like come on, dirt racing is nothing, its nothing, so now it makes my heart happy to see how invested he is in it.”

Busch now sees the benefits of racing on dirt tracks. It is why he has also got Brexton involved in it. Bell continued to note that the discipline provides a special skill set that any world-class driver would need. The elder Busch finished the 600cc Winged Micros class race in third place. The younger Busch came in sixth.

What does it mean for Kyle Busch to compete against his son?

Busch has won various accolades throughout his career and has experienced several high moments. Racing against his son was one of them. He spoke about the same to the press at Martinsville and mentioned that Brexton might have won the race if he’d won his Heat Race or had a better restart. He also noted that the driver who started the race from the pole had won the heat race.

His words reflected the thought that Brexton still has some nuances to work on, although he has the speed to be very successful. The race on Wednesday won’t be the only time that the father-son duo raced against each other. But the next chance is yet to be determined. Brexton raced in over 150 events in 2024. This number is bound to grow this year.

Busch has qualified to start Sunday’s Cup Series race in 12th place. He has one top-5 and three top-10 finishes after the first six races of the Cup Series season. Hopefully, he will celebrate in victory lane with Brexton before challenging him in a race next.