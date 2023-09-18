“Her Legacy Will Live Well Beyond Our Lifetimes”: Martin Truex Jr. and NASCAR Community Mourn Sherry Pollex’s Passing

Sep 9, 2017; Richmond, VA, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (78) and his girlfriend Sherry Pollex pose with the NASCAR regular season trophy after the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR community is currently enveloped in a cloud of sorrow following the tragic passing of Sherry Pollex, the long-time partner of Martin Truex Jr., at the age of 44. Pollex had bravely battled stage 3 ovarian cancer since her diagnosis in 2014, experiencing a third recurrence in 2021.

Truex Jr. and Pollex were in a relationship for nearly 17 years, and although they had separated, Truex Jr. remained a steadfast source of support for her throughout her challenging journey.

In the wake of this heartbreaking news, numerous members of the NASCAR community have come together, using their respective social media platforms to share their condolences and prayers for the dearly departed.

Martin Truex Jr. and the NASCAR community mourns Pollex’s demise

In an Instagram story, Truex Jr. shared a message for Pollex. He stated, “From the very minute of her diagnosis, Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had, but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease.”

“Sherry’s passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone. Through her tireless charity work for so many years, her legacy will live well beyond our lifetimes and continue to help countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her entire family, who have shown incredible strength and resilience throughout her battle.”

Some of the prominent personalities were people such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Richard Petty, Kyle Larson’s wife, and several others. Through their messages, they mentioned how inspiring Pollex had been as they prayed for her family at this hour.

Sherry Pollex was known for her philanthropy

Pollex had been a key figure behind co-founding the Martin Truex Jr Foundation which focused on aiding children in need. Furthermore, she also become a massive advocate for cancer research and fundraising to help others fight the illness.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Pollex took the initiative to change the objectives of the foundation. She specifically redirected their focus towards advocating and generating financial support for ‘underfunded cancer initiatives’ that were specific to childhood and ovarian cancers, as per the organization’s website.

Throughout her life, Pollex had devoted herself to helping others who had been battling an illness similar to hers, aiding countless families and children along the way. She was a pure soul and an amazing individual.

May her soul rest in peace.