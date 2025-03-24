“Bowmid Living It Up to the Name”: Alex Bowman Roasted by NASCAR Fans After Loosing Out to Kyle Larson at Homestead-Miami

Alex Bowman’s recent defeat at the hands of his teammate Kyle Larson served up a bittersweet experience — he was pleased for his Hendrick Motorsports colleague but couldn’t help feeling a sting, wishing he had been the one to win for his team.

His disappointment was noticeable when he turned to social media to vent, a move that opened the floodgates to fans ribbing him for not transforming his pole position into a first-place finish, leaving him as the runner-up.

Bowman posted, “Dangit. Pressure from the baddest dude on earth and I made a mistake and gave it to him. Congrats @KyleLarsonRacin We’ll re rack and go after it again next week .” However, some NASCAR aficionados, who view Bowman as a middle-of-the-pack competitor despite his one top-5 and four top-10 finishes in the first six races this season, seized the moment to needle him about his performance.

One fan quipped, “Bowmid living it up to the name,” suggesting Bowman lacks the chops to outpace a driver of Kyle Larson’s caliber. Another chimed in with, “Typical lost talent choke job,” critiquing his performance. Nonetheless, Bowman wasn’t the one to let such barbs slide off easily.

In response to another fan who echoed the sentiment with, “Bow MID,” Bowman delivered a sharp retort that cut to the quick, “Thanks for the support sir. Hope your couch runs great .”

Yet, the jibes continued unabated. Another spectator threw a sarcastic jab, remarking, “Someday you will complete a race without a mistake…….. someday,” poking fun at Bowman’s propensity for errors.

During the Homestead-Miami race, Larson steadily closed the gap on Bowman, whose struggle against the outside wall in Turns 3 and 4 sapped his speed and allowed Larson to overtake him with seven laps remaining.

Reflecting on his season-best second-place finish, Bowman acknowledged his missed opportunity for a victory and admitted, “Yeah, I guess I choked that one away, for sure. I just kind of burned my stuff up. … I pulled it off the wall too far (in Turn 4) and hit the fence pretty bad. (My team) deserved better than that.”

Alex Bowman explained that in his zeal to push the limits, he made contact with the fence multiple times, which compromised his right-front suspension and his ability to gauge the car’s handling. Taking full responsibility, Bowman asserted that he needed to do a better job there.

The #48 HMS driver concluded by acknowledging Larson‘s speed during the race, stating that while he wasn’t sure if avoiding the mistake would have allowed him to fend off Larson, he conceded that his error undoubtedly made Larson’s job easier.