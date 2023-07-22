“He Will Still Be the Best Guy” – Kyle Busch Predicts Another Dominant Display From SVG at INDY

A few days ago it was announced that Shane van Gisbergen, who took the NASCAR world by storm by winning on his debut in Chicago, will be returning for his second appearance in the stock cars at the INDY road course. Of course, there are many who are of the opinion that on a road course, SVG wouldn’t enjoy the success he did on a street course. But if Kyle Busch is to be believed, the Kiwi is the favorite to win in his second stint.

Ahead of the race at Pocono, Busch was asked about his thoughts on SVG’s chances in his second showing in NASCAR, to which he empathically replied that Gisbergen is the absolute favorite to win.

Kyle Busch shares his thoughts on SVG and Kostecki’s NASCAR appearances

Speaking about Shane Van Gisbergen’s chances for his INDY road course appearance, Busch said, “I would say he is the favorite going in. For sure. I would say that the gap will be closer from Chicago to the rest of the field that he had. He had us all beat by six to eight-tenths of a second a lap.

“I would say going into INDY we should all be within two to three-tenths, but he will still be the best guy.”

Busch was subsequently asked about Brodie Kostecki, considering Kostecki will also be running a one-off race with Richard Childress Racing at the INDY road course.

“I think those guys are all very good at what they do, and they really understand the heavy stock car feel and basis for these road courses, so I would assume that he will be strong as well,” Busch replied.

“Hopefully, I can lean on him and learn a lot from him and have some time in the sim and stuff like that with him that will allow us to be better off when we get there as well and better prepared.”

Busch on drivers being DQ after a race, just as he was last year at Pocono

Later in the same press conference, Busch was asked about his thoughts on the subject of drivers getting disqualified after a race, something he experienced firsthand at Pocono last year. “I think we have had this debate for years. To me it depends on the severity of it,” he said.

“Like the piece of tape that was there, last year, for that infraction, I felt like it was a bit over the top. Obviously, it was a blatant thing that shouldn’t have been there, but honestly, if it was something missed, then that is the price we have to pay as a team.”

Busch claimed that they win and lose together, so as a result, the racecars have to be right and more right now than ever, considering the strict rules and regulations NASCAR has in place for such things.