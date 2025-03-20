“It Wasn’t Close”: Kyle Larson Demolishes Competition & Wins First High Limit Race of the Season, NASCAR Fans React in Awe

Mar 2, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Harms-Imagn Images

Yet another day and yet another Kyle Larson win. The Hendrick Motorsports driver participated in the High Limit Racing Series visit to the Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway on Wednesday and ended up winning the A-Main feature. He started from sixth place and stormed to first by leading 19 of the 30 laps in the race.

Among those he left in the dust was his brother-in-law and High Limit Racing Series co-owner, Brad Sweet. Sweet finished second, 3.331 seconds behind Larson. Rico Abreu was the third driver on the podium. Corey Day started 21st and finished in fourth place after an impressive display of skill.

What makes Larson’s win more telling is that the Thunderbowl Raceway is a highly technical venue to navigate. Reporter Matt Weaver’s words reflect how tricky things were. He wrote on X, “It wasn’t close, but you felt like it could go wrong for anyone at any time on *that* track tonight.” Larson made no fuss over it and put up a spectacular performance.

It was his eighth victory in the series. One fan expressed his awe at the driver’s skill, “I thought his brakes were GONE at the caution where peck got sideways. Luckily, they hung on.” Another fan had a word of caution for him. They said, “Just be safe in those freakin things Dude! You are one of the best racers ever!”

They also wondered if he would ever race for Tony Stewart in NHRA and followed up with the affirmation that he would be extraordinary in that discipline as well. Larson’s work ethic never ceases to amaze the world. A comment noted, “Racing is life hits different for this guy. Racing 6 out of nine days is wild.”

Larson prepares himself for a big challenge at Homestead-Miami

There is no better practice for a driver ahead of a Cup Series weekend than to take on challengers on a dirt track. Larson’s win on Wednesday will have given him all the juice he needs to sweep the upcoming weekend at Miami. He is set to race in the Craftsman Truck Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Cup Series.r

The expectation is that he will win all three races and join Kyle Busch as the only driver to sweep a triple-header weekend. The Homestead-Miami Speedway is a track on which he has performed well consistently. However, he has only one Cup Series victory on it so far. He will hope to add to that tally on Sunday.