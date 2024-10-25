“Never, ever forget these souls”: Rick Hendrick Looks Back at Tragedy, Offers Respect to Victims of Plane Crash in 2004

As NASCAR approaches the penultimate weeks of the 2024 season, Rick Hendrick recently marked an emotional moment at the memorial fountain on his team’s campus, honoring the ten individuals from Hendrick Motorsports who tragically lost their lives in a plane crash two decades ago.

On October 24, 2004, a Beechcraft King Air 200 met a tragic fate in the Bull Mountain area of Stuart, Virginia, claiming the lives.

The group was en route to Martinsville for an upcoming race when, around 12:35 PM ET, the plane encountered mountainous terrain during a failed attempt to land at Blue Ridge Airport (MTV). Among those lost included Rick Hendrick’s son, Ricky Hendrick.

On the day of the accident, Hendrick driver Jimmie Johnson won the Subway 500 at Martinsville. NASCAR officials chose not to inform the drivers about the crash until the race concluded.

All Hendrick race cars bore a tribute on the hood displaying the pictures of the crash victims for the remainder of the 2004 season as well, alongside the words “Always in our hearts.”

Twenty years later, we remember. pic.twitter.com/KvbVhHQDT1 — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 24, 2024

The memorial service held on October 24, 2024, solemnly recounted the names of all ten individuals lost, as their loved ones placed bouquets in their memory. Rick and Linda Hendrick stood before the crowd, sharing heartfelt words of remembrance and encouragement.

Rick expressed his gratitude, saying, “I want to thank all of the families and all of our extended families (employees) for loving these people and supporting these folks and remembering what a treasure each one was.”

He added, “Never to be replaced and never to be forgotten but to always be loved and remembered. I just appreciate the warmth and love that’s around this fountain today. We will never, ever forget these souls.”

Linda resonated with her husband’s sentiments, thanking the extended Hendrick Motorsports family for their uncompromising support through such a devastating loss.

NASCAR has a history of aviation tragedies

In 1993, the NASCAR community was shaken by the deaths of Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki, who both passed away in aviation crashes within just a few months of each other. Allison tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident at Talladega Superspeedway on July 13th as he attempted a landing in the infield.

Kulwicki died in a plane crash on April 1st while en route to a race at Bristol Motor Speedway, with the crash occurring near Bristol, Tennessee, claiming the lives of several others on board as well.

Before that, on October 4, 1970, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Curtis Turner and professional golfer Clarence King met a tragic end when their Aero Commander 500 went down in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

NASCAR seemingly has had a history of tragic airplane crashes taking away notable members from its community. However, the same has been greatly reduced as the new age of flying has set in in the current day and age.