“Heck of a Deal!”: NASCAR’s Affordable Prices for Iconic Track Return in 2025 Welcomed By Fans

As per the announcements made by NASCAR in August 2024, Rockingham Speedway will return to the NASCAR schedule in 2025. The track will host races for the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series in April 2025.

Rockingham Speedway, known for its challenging one-mile layout, last welcomed the NASCAR Cup Series in 2004 and the NC Education Lottery Truck Race in 2013. The 2013 race saw Kyle Larson clinch victory in the Truck Series, following Kasey Kahne’s win in 2012.

Since then, the track has been absent from the NASCAR top series schedule, making the 2025 return a highly anticipated comeback. Tickets for the events went on sale on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 10 AM ET.

Given the long-awaited return of NASCAR to Rockingham Speedway, fans braced for steep ticket prices. Yet, to the delight of many, they proved more affordable than anticipated. Road And Track journalist, Bozi Tatarevic reported,

“Tickets for the Rockingham race weekend seem pretty reasonable. $60 for the whole race weekend to watch Xfinity, Trucks, and ARCA East. Single-day tickets start at $35.”

Looking at the price of the tickets even the fans were quite happy and shared their enthusiasm. Comments flowed in with one enthusiast noting, “That is a good deal!” Another fan, considering the full lineup, remarked, “I imagine between the Xfinity race and the ARCA East event on Saturday that there is at least 300 or more miles of racing. That’s well worth the trip.”

Another fan impressed by the pricing stated, “Heck of a deal!” while one put it succinctly: “Really ain’t bad.”

List of the new tracks included in the NASCAR 2025 schedule

At the forefront is the comeback of Rockingham Speedway. Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Executive VP and Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer, enthused about the addition, said in August,

“Rockingham Speedway has a storied history in NASCAR, so we look forward to the return. The holiday race weekend at The Rock will offer the opportunity to showcase the future stars of the sport at a venue with a rich history.”

But the changes in the schedule don’t stop there. NASCAR announced that the first Cup race of the 2025 series- Clash- will happen at Bowman Gray Stadium instead of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Additionally, NASCAR is expanding its horizons southward, scheduling its first points-paying Cup Series race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

Furthermore, the Homestead-Miami Speedway race will find a new slot in the regular season come 2025, moving from its usual October date to March.