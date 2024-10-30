“Helps So Many People and Children”: Joey Logano and Team Penske Relief Efforts Lauded by NASCAR Fans

Joey Logano has been on the front lines supporting the victims of Hurricane Helene since its devastating strike in late September. In early October, his foundation stepped up with a $250,000 commitment to aid the relief efforts, initially releasing $25,000 and identifying organizations for the effective use of the remaining funds.

Now, in a renewed effort, Team Penske, Shell USA, and The Joey Logano Foundation (JLF) have unveiled a joint initiative to bolster the ongoing recovery operations in the states battered by the hurricane. For this cause, Logano will sport a special #22 livery in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville.

From the day of this announcement through to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway, fans, and industry partners are invited to contribute financially via a dedicated page on his website.

Dubbed the “Partners Powering Hurricane Recovery” initiative, the program aims to extend both immediate and enduring support to the communities hit hardest by Hurricane Helene.

Logano took to his official X handle to reveal his new livery, rallying his team for a noble cause, with a post that read, “Teaming up to support ongoing recovery efforts. Team Penske, @shellracingus, and The @JoeyLoganoFDN to provide both short- and long-term relief to those affected by Hurricane Helene. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3C3xtW6.”

The NASCAR community showed immense support for Logano’s initiative. One fan praised, “Not only is @joeylogano a great driver, but a great human being, as well!” Another enthusiast was moved by his philanthropic efforts, commenting, “Awesome! Your Foundation helps so many people and children. Thank you, Joey!”

Yet another fan commended Logano, stating, “This is an awesome thing that Joey is doing.”

Logano and his team took a hands-on approach to the relief efforts

The two-time champion went beyond just financial contributions; he visited the affected areas firsthand. Sharing his experience on X, Logano remarked,

“We went up there Friday to see a lot of things in person, because, as you all know, what you see on social media and what you see on the news sometimes isn’t always what it really is… I will say, after going up there and spending the day with my wife, it is way worse than what I thought it would be.”

He also disclosed where the previously pledged donations were allocated. He detailed the organizations he distributed the initial $250,000- $2500 to Convoy of Hope, $25000 to Mayhem Mission, and 25 Grands to Least of These Carolinas.

With his spot in the Championship 4 secured, Logano has shifted his focus to aiding those impacted by the hurricane, while the other six drivers, aside from Tyler Reddick, are still vying for the two remaining spots in the top 4.