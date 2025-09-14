John Hunter Nemechek Blames Denny Hamlin for Wreck That Ended Chase Elliott’s Bristol Run

Chase Elliott’s Saturday night run at Bristol turned out to be a “he said, he said” situation.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was sent spinning head-on into the wall after making contact with John Hunter Nemechek’s car on Lap 315.

Elliott told his team that the “42 destroyed us,” but Nemechek’s spotter and Nemechek himself told a different story. They claimed Denny Hamlin got into Nemechek, which pushed him into the rear of Elliott’s car and caused the wreck.

“Tell the 9 I’m sorry, I got run over (by Hamlin),” Nemechek said over his team radio, according to a social media post by The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck.

However, according to a TV replay, which was also confirmed by the broadcast’s announcers, it appeared that Elliott was trying to get behind Austin Cindric and in front of Nemechek when Nemechek made contact with Elliott’s car a split second before Hamlin hit the rear of Nemechek. At that point, Nemechek seemed to be slowing abruptly after the initial contact with Elliott.

What actually happened between Elliott and Nemechek?

USA TV analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton both agreed that it was Nemechek who hit Elliott first, before Hamlin made contact with Nemechek. And from a different camera angle, it appeared Letarte and Burton were correct.

Nemechek got into the rear of Elliott, which got him loose. Elliott began spinning, and then Hamlin hit Nemechek, who in turn hit Elliott a second time, sending him into the wall.

But to Elliott, it was a moot point.

“It was just a game of how quickly could you get to the bottom for a few laps and to preserve your tires,” Elliott said. “I thought I was doing the smart thing. The 50 guy got position on me, and I was just trying to get back in line, and I got a huge shot from behind.

“I don’t know if (Nemechek) had gotten hit or if I just stacked the lane up that much. Nonetheless, it happened and it’s done.”

Regardless, Elliott’s day was over with a 38th-place finish. At least, he’ll still wind up advancing to the Round of 12.

Later, Elliott spoke to reporters again, saying, “I thought I was clear (of getting between Cindric and Nemechek). I visually saw the gap and tried to get back in line. I got a huge shot from behind. I’m not sure if John Hunter was pushed from behind or wasn’t expecting me to come back to the bottom, or what the reasoning was.

“But nonetheless, it happened, and it was done. It is what it is, it sucks, and I’m sure that’ll be it.”