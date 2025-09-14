mobile app bar

John Hunter Nemechek Blames Denny Hamlin for Wreck That Ended Chase Elliott’s Bristol Run

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chase Elliott and John Hunter Nemechek

Chase Elliott (L) and John Hunter Nemechek (R) | Image credit: Imagn

Chase Elliott’s Saturday night run at Bristol turned out to be a “he said, he said” situation.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was sent spinning head-on into the wall after making contact with John Hunter Nemechek’s car on Lap 315.

Elliott told his team that the “42 destroyed us,” but Nemechek’s spotter and Nemechek himself told a different story. They claimed Denny Hamlin got into Nemechek, which pushed him into the rear of Elliott’s car and caused the wreck.

“Tell the 9 I’m sorry, I got run over (by Hamlin),” Nemechek said over his team radio, according to a social media post by The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck.

However, according to a TV replay, which was also confirmed by the broadcast’s announcers, it appeared that Elliott was trying to get behind Austin Cindric and in front of Nemechek when Nemechek made contact with Elliott’s car a split second before Hamlin hit the rear of Nemechek. At that point, Nemechek seemed to be slowing abruptly after the initial contact with Elliott.

What actually happened between Elliott and Nemechek?

USA TV analysts Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton both agreed that it was Nemechek who hit Elliott first, before Hamlin made contact with Nemechek. And from a different camera angle, it appeared Letarte and Burton were correct.

Nemechek got into the rear of Elliott, which got him loose. Elliott began spinning, and then Hamlin hit Nemechek, who in turn hit Elliott a second time, sending him into the wall.

But to Elliott, it was a moot point.

“It was just a game of how quickly could you get to the bottom for a few laps and to preserve your tires,” Elliott said. “I thought I was doing the smart thing. The 50 guy got position on me, and I was just trying to get back in line, and I got a huge shot from behind.

“I don’t know if (Nemechek) had gotten hit or if I just stacked the lane up that much. Nonetheless, it happened and it’s done.”

Regardless, Elliott’s day was over with a 38th-place finish. At least, he’ll still wind up advancing to the Round of 12.

Later, Elliott spoke to reporters again, saying, “I thought I was clear (of getting between Cindric and Nemechek). I visually saw the gap and tried to get back in line. I got a huge shot from behind. I’m not sure if John Hunter was pushed from behind or wasn’t expecting me to come back to the bottom, or what the reasoning was.

“But nonetheless, it happened, and it was done. It is what it is, it sucks, and I’m sure that’ll be it.”

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these