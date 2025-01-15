NASCAR Fans Set the Record Straight on Bubba Wallace Being a Victim of Unwarranted Hate: “He Brings Sponsorship But…”

Bubba Wallace’s name in NASCAR has become almost synonymous with controversy, indicating a certain magnetism for public scrutiny without even trying. His tenure in NASCAR has been marred by frequent criticism for his on-track performances and also for his efforts to promote diversity within the sport, as well as his appearances in promotional materials.

Advertisement

The intensity of these discussions was recently spotlighted by a post from a NASCAR fan on X, which expressed regret over the persistent bias Wallace faces: “I genuinely hate that @BubbaWallace will always be hated by a sector of the fan base from non-racing reasons. They have their minds made up. They won’t ever change it.”

I genuinely hate that @BubbaWallace will always be hated by a sector of the fan base from non-racing reasons. They have their minds made up. They won't ever change it. — Opinions on NASCAR (William Richard) (@nascar_opinion) January 14, 2025

The post sparked a plethora of responses, shedding light on why Wallace seems to be a unique target within the NASCAR community. One commenter bluntly assessed, “I just think Bubba is a waste of seat—- nothing more, nothing less I know he brings sponsorship but his driving abilities lack.”

Another echoed this sentiment with a more pointed critique, attributing their disdain to his track record rather than his off-track endeavors: “I actually hate him because of racing reasons. He gets catered to but never provides actual results. Same with preece. Shitty driver is a shitty driver regardless of how much hype you provide.”

For instance, recently, when the Fox on NASCAR page showed Wallace alongside the drivers like Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin to ramp up excitement for the Daytona 500, who have achieved quite a lot more than him in NASCAR, it ignited a flurry of debate about his presence.

Another fan expressed their contempt by questioning, “Is it okay if I dislike him because he’s a crappy, whiny driver and it has nothing to do with non-racing reasons?”

Meanwhile, another suggested that only victories could rehabilitate Wallace’s image, stating, “Winning fixes everything. Being close doesn’t count. Especially when your teammate is killing it.”

His teammate, Tyler Reddick, who joined 23XI Racing after Wallace, closed the 2024 season with an impressive P4 in the driver’s standings, winning the regular season championship.

But since he has not been able to live up to his fame in the public eye till now — as per a revealing insight from a September 2024 release by the sports prediction platform Pickswise — Wallace ranks as one of the most maligned athletes on social media. NBA superstar LeBron James topped the list, with Wallace placing fifth.