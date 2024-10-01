"He's Not Even 3 Years Old Yet and Already...": Chase Briscoe's Post About Son Evokes Hilarious Social Media Reactions

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Chase Briscoe ( 14 Stewart Haas Racing HighPoint.com Lady in Black Ford) with wife Marissa and son Brooks pose for pictures prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500 on September 03, 2023 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington,SC. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: SEP 03 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500

Following his emotional victory at Darlington, which he celebrated with his son Brookes, Chase Briscoe has shown a strong performance in the playoffs, finishing two of the four races in the top 10. As the second race of the Round of 12 approaches, the #14 Stewart-Haas Racing driver shared an endearing post featuring his nearly 3-year-old son.

Advertisement

In the video, young Brookes Briscoe is seen attempting to navigate a dirt track on iRacing. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver uploaded the video with the caption, “He’s not even 3 years old yet and already begging me to get on @iRacing. .” Like Kyle Busch’s son, Brexton, and Kevin Harvick’s son, Keelan, it appears that Brookes is also keen on following in his father’s footsteps by driving race cars.

Seeing a toddler navigating through the dirt track on iRacing, the post attracted a lot of comments from the fans to see such a young child already taking to race car driving.

One fan expressed admiration, saying, “Not bad for his age. I sure couldn’t keep it on track on the games I played at that age.” Another made a playful comparison between Chase Briscoe’s son and some professional drivers, remarking, “At 2 hes better than corey lajoie, hocevar and nikita mazepin.”

He’s not even 3 years old yet and already begging me to get on @iRacing. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/87yCfstlkR — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) September 30, 2024

Echoing this sentiment, another commenter noted, “Insane how he’s already better than Corey LaJoie at 2 years of age.” Additionally, one fan suggested that Brookes might already surpass his father’s skills, stating, “Drives better than dad already!”

Briscoe shares the importance his son holds in his life

After his unexpected victory in the final race of the regular season at the Southern 500, an emotional Briscoe was deeply moved to have his son and wife there to witness his win. The joy was so overwhelming that he held his son through most of his post-race interviews, visibly moved by the moment.

Reflecting on a March 2023 interview with The Athletic, Briscoe spoke about the uplifting effect his son has on him, especially during tough times. He shared, “Anytime I’m having a bad day, I just want to get home and hang out with him and spend total one-on-one time. My perspective on racing is totally changed. Even before I had a son, I would leave a bad day at the racetrack and not really dwell on it, but now even more so.”

Chase Briscoe also mentioned that since his son is oblivious to the complexities of the world, the sheer excitement Brookes shows upon seeing him is the biggest thing for him.