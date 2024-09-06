“He’s Only Four”: Tyler Reddick’s Son Enjoying Father’s NASCAR Life

TALLADEGA, AL – SEPTEMBER 30: Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing McDonald s Toyota looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500 on September 30, 2023, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 30 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race YellaWood 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309303019

Ever since Beau was born, his father Tyler Reddick has been a prolific NASCAR Cup Series driver. The four-year-old has seen his old man win multiple races and recently, the regular season championship. But does he have some sort of an understanding of the crazy world of NASCAR? His father believes so.

What’s more, Beau has expressed an interest in motorsports and could follow in his father’s footsteps. Intriguingly, he is also close to the right age to start with karting.

The tough part of being a race car driver has not yet been made clear in Beau’s mind but he sure sees the fun side of things. Driving a car at 200 mph, racing others around you, winning races and championships. All of these are huge parts of motorsports everywhere. That’s part of what draws a lot of kids into the sport. The hard part comes later but Beau doesn’t need to worry about all that right now.

“I think he knows what is going on, for sure. He’s only four. He hasn’t been around for the whole process of getting to this point. I would say from the time he was born, I was only racing in Cup, so that is all he has seen me to do. I think he understands it. I think as he gets older, he will understand better, how hard it is to get to this spot,” Reddick said in a recent media interaction.

There have been several instances of active drivers’ children going into racing. The most popular father-son racing duo right now is Kyle and Brexton Busch. The Reddicks would be a welcome addition to that. It all sounds great but the 23XI Racing driver has one goal in his mind right now, winning the Cup Series championship.

Reddick’s battle with illness to become champion

He won the regular season championship by just one point after finishing P10 in the Southern 500 last weekend. It was a highly impressive performance by the #45 driver, considering he was battling a stomach illness throughout the weekend. Reddick was not comfortable inside the car and he made that quite clear early on in the race. To have the fortitude to finish a race while battling a serious illness truly is a mark of a champion.

“The worst of it was behind me, so I really thought I was going to be OK. Leading up to the race, getting in the car was the best that I had felt in days. Once we got going with that extended period of time, with the heat and the bumps off of (Turn) 2, it started going a really bad direction during the race,” he had said to the media after the event.

Thankfully, his health is a lot better now ahead of the playoffs. The 23XI star has more playoff points than anybody so getting through to the second round should not be a problem at all. If all goes well, he can be a serious title contender come November.