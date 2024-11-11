“I Don’t Wanna Keep Crying”: Tyler Reddick’s Son’s Emotional Letter to Father Goes Viral

When asked who his favorite driver is, four-year-old Beau Reddick would either pop Chase Elliott’s name or his father Tyler’s. The kid’s allegiances are usually split between these two, but he was all behind the latter ahead of the season’s final race in Phoenix for the simple reason that a championship lay at stake. Understanding the meaning of the moment, he crayoned the No. 45 driver a heartfelt message.

A video shared by NASCAR on NBC on X shows him working with his mother Alexa DeLeon to reflect his thoughts. Following a series of discussions between drawing a Pokemon and penning the reasons why he loves his father, he settled for doing both.

The final product featured a cartoonish sketch of Pikachu and another piece of art on which he drew a heart and wrote some tear-jerking words.

The little boy read his work out loud, “I love you bunches, Daddy. I love you because you are funny. Because you build the best hot wheel tracks. You’re fast and wow. No matter what, you’re my favorite driver. I hope you win the championship race. I love you very much. I’m so proud of you.”

Understandably, the NASCAR fandom was floored by his sweetness.

Tyler Reddick’s son Beau wrote a letter for dad before the NASCAR championship. pic.twitter.com/HtaDIcO2R8 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 10, 2024

One fan wrote in response to the post, “This is a tearjerker! Precious!” Another added, “STOP I DONT WANNA KEEP CRYING MORE” One more said, “Precious.”

Beau has had a truly memorable year in 2024. He was on victory lane multiple times with his father and even got to celebrate alongside the NBA legend Michael Jordan in Talladega. He won’t be forgetting that anytime soon.

Reddick misses his mark in the season finale at Phoenix

The 28-year-old finished his race in sixth place on Sunday with Team Penske’s Joey Logano winning the 2024 Cup Series championship. His No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE just couldn’t find its flow around the Phoenix track and struggled for speed. However, it was a great effort for one’s maiden Championship 4 appearance.

He told the press in the aftermath, “I think we definitely got our Beast Camry better throughout the day. Yeah, there was that one time there we were behind the other Championship 4 cars, and they just kind of were able to pull away over time.” He would have competed better if his car had been able to hold its speed for long runs.

“Good year for us. Proud of the effort. It’s a lot to do, all the preparation, all the work that goes into it. It takes everybody. We were close. We were just not quite good enough, unfortunately,” he concluded. The little arms of Beau hugging him is the one thing that will provide some relief from the disappointment.