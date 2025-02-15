“Hire a Necromancer to Siphon the Spirit of Dale Sr.”: Kyle Larson Being Cooked by Son Owen Leads to Hilarious Reactions

Hendrick Motorsports full-timer and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson might be considered one of the greatest talents in motorsports today. However, even the Elk Grove, California native has a weakness that he can not seemingly overcome in stock car racing. Larson’s record on superspeedway-style tracks has been abysmal, and a recent comment by his son Owen had fans up in arms.

Speaking to the media after his win in Darrell Gwynn’s fishing tournament, Owen Larson was asked whether he thinks his dad can win the upcoming Daytona 500. “He probably has to try really hard, because he’s not good at superspeedways,” he said. Owen’s clear suggestion for his father to improve his skills on such tracks also prompted a rather to-the-point reply, “If he tried harder,” said the younger Larson.

NASCAR fans reacted to his reaction in typical fashion, with the majority amused by Owen’s straightforward replies. “Kyle Larson needs to hire a necromancer to siphon the spirit of Dale Sr out of turn 4 to transfer his “Seeing the draft” ability he had and maybe Kyle would have a chance, every great has one weakness, SSR is kyles,” wrote one fan, rather poetically.

“There’s only three sure things in life. Death, taxes, and my favorite driver, you Kyle, getting caught up in a wreck at a plate track. Well, I’m hopeful that ends on Sunday with Kyle winning the Great American Race!!” joked another fan while one follower backed Owen’s statements and wrote, “He ain’t wrong and kids never lie.”

Please tell me someone got that on video, and kyles reaction to that on video — Joey Wirt (@Wirt39) February 14, 2025

“Damn, only way it could have been harsher is he had on a Max hat.” There has been widespread debate on who the better driver between F1 regular Max Verstappen and Kyle Larson is, with this fan not leaving any chances to rub it in Larson’s face, considering he was the one who started the comparison.

What do the stats indicate?

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro driver’s statistics on superspeedway-style tracks also confirm what the fraternity has already seen. Larson has managed only three top 10 appearances at superspeedways since 2021, during which he has taken part in 16 races at the specific type of track.

Ahead of this weekend’s Daytona 500, Larson’s stats in the famed race also indicate a struggle for the HMS driver on the tri-oval. In 11 total starts at the venue, Larson has not been able to crack the top 5 even once, with an average starting position of 16.4 and an average finishing position of 18.

With the stats revealing his history of going backward at Daytona, it remains to be seen if the 2021 champion can overcome his weakness this season and bank a top 5 finish, if not a win.