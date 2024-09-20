Kyle Larson’s F1 Test ”Will Happen Down the Road” Reveals McLaren F1 CEO

Kyle Larson has been taking the motorsports scene by storm since he stepped into the Arrow McLaren SP to attempt the Indy 500 – Coca-Cola 600 doubleheader earlier this season. Although he couldn’t win the race, he did run pretty well considering it was his first time in the open-wheel category.

While he will return to attempt the double next season, McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown recently shared how he’s open to the idea of getting Larson into an F1 car sometime down the road, albeit only for a test.

Brown appeared on Kevin Harvick’s ‘Happy Hour’ podcast where he said, “Yeah, we’ve been chatting about it. Kyle, as you can imagine, definitely wants to do it in between our schedule, which goes from February to December, and NASCAR’s schedule, which I think is what, February to November.”

The logistical part of making the test a reality is one of the major issues at the moment, especially considering the hectic scheduling for both F1 and NASCAR calendars. There is a chance for them to make it happen during their respective off-seasons, but the question is when do they make it happen?

“So I’d like to see Kyle in an F1 car. It is something that we’ve discussed and something that I do think will happen down the road,” the McLaren boss added.

While Brown did not provide an exact timeline of when and where this test would take place, with his confirmation fans can be assured that one day or the other, Larson will attempt to drive a Formula 1 car around. Judging by his lap times then we’d understand if his comments about being better than Max Verstappen hold their ground.

A little while back, Larson had mentioned, “I know in my mind I am better than him (Verstappen) as an all-around driver.” The HMS driver was confident that he could beat the three-time F1 champion without a doubt when it came to multi-disciplinary racing like the Chili Bowl or a Cup Series race at Bristol.

While he did admit that he would not be able to defeat the former at tracks like Monaco he was sure that he’d “have a better shot at him” just because of the “car element.”