Amy Earnhardt Gives Details About ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s Gossip Session With Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The recent Earnhardt documentary miniseries on Amazon Prime not only gave the regular Joe action from behind the scenes of Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s life, but also hit home for ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife Amy Earnhardt recently revealed.

The couple were conversing on their weekly Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast about how Junior received a phone call from the former WWE wrestler turned actor and media personality while they were travelling to the beach.

Steve Austin called Earnhardt Jr. after he had watched the four-part documentary and wanted to “gossip,” as Amy hilariously admitted, about the various aspects of the Earnhardt family showcased in the show.

“His [Junior’s] phone’s always tethered to the car, because he’s playing music. A phone call pops up, and it says Steve Austin, and he goes, ‘Oh, Steve Austin’s calling.’ I’m like Steve Austin? Stone Cold? Stone Cold’s calling while we’re driving down to the beach? What is this life?” said Amy in amazement as she narrated the experience.

Most notably, Austin picked up on how the rivalry between Junior’s father and Darrell Waltrip transformed over time, with Waltrip trying to hold his ground as the best at the time when Earnhardt Sr. came into the sport and developed into a force to be reckoned with in NASCAR.

“He answers the phone, they’re chit-chatting. I can hear Stone Cold because he’s talking so loud, and he’s wanting to talk about the documentary and DW (Darrell Waltrip), and he’s asking all kinds of questions. He literally just called to chit-chat and kind of gossip to be honest!” Amy added.

Junior reflects on stardom and the significance of the Earnhardt name

It was clear Amy was star-struck and humbled at the same time as she reflected on how such an interaction is not something everyone gets to experience in their lifetime. Junior also felt the same way and pointed out how the documentary had revitalized the world’s interest in his father and his family, including celebrity names such as Stone Cold.

“Something like the documentary happens, and all of a sudden, all these little quirky things start happening, and then it kind of teeters off back into regular life for a while. That was cool. I hadn’t talked to Stone Cold Steve Austin in years,” Junior elaborated.

The incident also goes to show how big of an impact Junior’s dad had, not only in the motorsports world but also as a pop culture icon in the country and across the world. Die-hard race fans would not have imagined Stone Cold, a WWE legend, as a fan of NASCAR racing in the slightest, but here we are.