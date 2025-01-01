“Hope Good Things Happen to You”: Fan Favorite Leigh Diffey Showered With Blessings Ahead of Hotly Anticipated NASCAR Return

Leigh Diffey transitioned from motorcycle racing to broadcasting at 19. His career blossomed as he took on the role of lead announcer for V8 Supercars in 1997, and his voice resonated through the commentary boxes of the Superbike World Championship and the World Rally Championship, covering open-wheel racing in the CART Series, and serving as a Formula 1 broadcaster.

In 2024, after the Summer Olympics, he ascended to the role of NBC’s lead NASCAR announcer, a position that garnered him big acclaim.

In November, as the season wound down, Diffey had expressed his gratitude for the positive feedback he received. He shared a message, stating, “While social media can be a toxic space at times, I would to say thank you. Thank u to those of u who took the time to write a positive message about me being part of the @nascar broadcast team this year.”

Diffey, who has graced the broadcasting realm for years, rang in the New Year with enthusiasm and gratitude. Reflecting on a fulfilling year, he shared, “I’m always excited for a new year but this one has been special for so many reasons.”

“Life just keeps getting better. New challenges, new places, new friends. Thank you 2024 you’ve been awesome, so 2025, let’s go! Happy New Year everyone … make it a super one!”

Diffey’s knowledge of motorsports and his ability to recount historical moments have endeared him to NASCAR fans, despite him covering less than half of the season’s races. His insightful commentary has fans eagerly anticipating more, with one fan expressing, “I’m looking forward to your commentary next year. Always on point. Love it. Ed.”

Another fan complimented him saying, “You are really good at your job. You deserve your success. I hope good things happen to you in 25.”

One fan sent him warm wishes saying, “Have a happy new year, mate! Hope to see you back covering @NASCARonNBC in August!”

An enthusiastic fan, looking forward to Diffey’s commentary across multiple sports, expressed their excitement with a rallying cry for the year ahead: “It’s Time To Bring the Action in 2025 Diff across Track and Field, NASCAR, IMSA, and SuperMotocross on NBC Sports with your epic calls!”

Even the NASCAR insider, Steve Letarte was also impressed with Diffey‘s affinity with the sport and showered praises.

Letarte reminisced about one of his standout commentating experiences, talking about the fall race at Daytona. He vividly recalled the moment, saying, “Jeff, your little boy has done it,” as Harrison Burton crossed the finish line.

Letarte said during a press event that witnessing Harrison glide off turn 4, seeing Jeff light up as he headed to victory lane, and hearing Leigh’s iconic call — those are memories etched in his mind forever. It ranks right up there with Jimmie’s seventh championship and other legendary races he had been part of.