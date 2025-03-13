How a Dose of Dirt Track Racing Has Fortified Christopher Bell’s Temperament and Results in NASCAR: “I’m Living My Best Life”

Christopher Bell has stumped his position in the playoffs, having won three races in the first four Cup races of the series. While even his previous performances were commendable, the rate with which he achieved these three victories this season marks a big milestone in his career. He is the first driver since Kyle Larson in 2021 to win in three consecutive races and the first since Kevin Harvick in 2018 to secure wins in the second, third, and fourth races of the season. But could his success be attributed to his off-season engagement in dirt racing?

NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, just a few months ago, reaffirmed his support for his team drivers exploring racing ventures beyond the Cup Series. Seizing this opportunity, Bell claimed his third Chili Bowl Nationals title and celebrated a victory with the World of Outlaws at Volusia Speedway Park.

His skills on dirt tracks have translated effectively into his performances in NASCAR’s premier division. Reflecting on his participation in dirt racing, Bell articulated his gratitude, stating, “I’m forever grateful that he’s [Joe Gibbs] given me this opportunity to go and run some dirt races whenever time allows.”

“It truly is the best of both worlds, and I am living my best life right now. I want to make sure I reward Coach (Gibbs) and the whole JGR team by making this the best season, and hopefully, I can continue to wrack up wins,” he added.

This Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, Bell will aim to etch his name in the history book of NASCAR by becoming the first Cup driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive races. But before that, he will make his debut in a 410-sprint car for the High Limit series on Thursday, March 13.

In fact, Bell’s current disposition has not gone unnoticed; even Larson commends his optimal mental state. Larson remarked on the positive impact of having Bell participate in any dirt racing event, suggesting that his presence enhances the stature of motorsports as a whole.

Ty Gibbs is following the steps of Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson has frequently stressed the advantage that racing on dirt tracks provides in enhancing decision-making skills and the handling of Next Gen cars.

Following a season where he secured six victories, it appears that Ty Gibbs was inspired to explore dirt racing as well, and hence probably convinced Joe Gibbs to let JGR driver race outside of NASCAR, thus affording Bell the opportunity to revisit this form of racing.

Christopher Bell, a veteran of micro sprints, returned to dirt track racing during the last off-season followed by his continuous NASCAR Cup wins. Commanding the #84 Monster Energy Drink car, Gibbs will make his sprint car debut at the forthcoming High Limit Racing series event.

While the entirety of the JGR team, with the exceptions of Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe, is currently venturing onto dirt tracks, it remains to be seen whether dirt-track specialists will indeed dominate over seasoned NASCAR competitors this season.