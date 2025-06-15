Ross Chastain Has a Message for Everyone in Mexico Who Wants To Make It Big in Racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (left) and driver Ross Chastain (right) look on during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

While he’s been in Mexico City this week, NASCAR Cup driver Ross Chastain has definitely been impressed with the racing scene south of the border, from small racetracks to popular go-kart tracks to the large number of race fans among the area’s 22 million population.

While Cup star Daniel Suárez is a major sports hero in his home country — and won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race — he graciously deferred to his Trackhouse Racing teammate during Friday’s media availability session. A reporter had asked what type of advice they’d give to Mexican residents who aspire to be in racing — whether as a driver, engineer, PR person, or social media specialist.

Chastain gave a poignant reply. “Right here in Mexico City, you better be going to the go-kart track in the mall (‘Go Kart Mania’),” he said. “We were there last night. That place is awesome. I would be ripping laps there. I would have my kids there.”

But understanding the often-challenging socio-economic situation in Mexico, Chastain also knows how difficult it is for young talent or their families to be able to support a young racer’s dreams.

Chastain’s family are longtime watermelon farmers in Florida — and Chastain still to this day is involved in his family’s farming business when he isn’t racing. But he wouldn’t be in the Cup Series without the sacrifices he and his family made — just like Suárez and his own family.

For example, Suárez’s father spent years working on customizing and repairing vintage Volkswagen Beetles, becoming the most popular go-to person in and around Monterrey, Mexico. In so doing, Suárez’s father was able to help financially support his son’s racing aspirations.

“As a driver, you just have to start racing, whatever level you can afford,” Chastain said. “Everybody has a different path. There’s no right or wrong way to do this.

“There’s guys like Daniel and I, that our dads liked racing and helped us get going and worked to make money so they could spend on go-karts for Daniel, Pro Trucks for me, late models, asphalt late models in the (United) States.”

Yes, racing is an expensive proposition, even go-karts at a popular mall. But if someone has the racing itch, so to speak, and they have talent, there’s opportunities. Even online, which is the way Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron got his start. He eventually was noticed and offered an opportunity to transfer his online ability to real-time ability behind the wheel, and that talent shined through.

“Whatever you can race, keep moving up,” Chastain advised. “If you are successful, if you can win, keep moving up. Be around older racers.”

He explained that for roles in PR or engineering, a degree is typically necessary, so aspiring professionals should seek scholarships to help them pursue their education. That way, they’ll know what to do once they join a team.

As for mechanics, he noted that while some have formal degrees, others simply have a natural talent for working with tools — and both paths are valid. However, he emphasized that anyone wanting to be on their teams must be willing to excel, as the demands are high.

Don’t overlook the NASCAR Mexico Series

Chastain also advocates that Mexico residents who want to get into racing should try and get involved in the NASCAR Mexico Series, where they can learn many of the things they would need if by some twist of good fortune, they ultimately wind up in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, or Truck Series.

“You miss every shot you don’t take,” Chastain said. “So walk up to our garage, they’ve been out on pit road, and find the guy in like a nice shirt that’s not getting dirty and, like, shake his hand, introduce yourself.

“Okay, they say no, we don’t have a spot. Okay, find the next ones — find the guys in the clean shirts and introduce yourself. You have a business card. Write your name and number on a piece of paper. Ask how to submit a résumé. What would it take (to get a chance)?”

Ultimately, Chastain said aspiring racers in Mexico should learn from the path Suárez took to reach NASCAR. Suárez came to the U.S. with a battered suitcase, only a couple hundred dollars in his pocket, didn’t know a single word of English and stayed with friends who helped him make contact with individuals in NASCAR.

“It’s going to take moving to the States to work in NASCAR,” he said. “It’s (the prospect of moving to a new country and learning a new language is) scary, I get it, I know. We’ve been there, but go ask, and if they say no, you’ve got a cool story to tell when you’re drinking beer.”