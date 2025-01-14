“Tough Heartbreaks From Both of Our Sides”: Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson’s Honest Admissions Ahead of Chili Bowl Battle

Christopher Bell once shared that he considers it a high honor when people draw comparisons between him and Kyle Larson. Yet, these two, once spoken of in tandem, now find themselves as rivals on both NASCAR circuits and dirt tracks, including the Tulsa Shootout and the forthcoming Chili Bowl Nationals.

Advertisement

As the Chili Bowl approached, both Larson and Bell sat in a press conference where they discussed their dynamic, which oscillates between friendly and competitive. Bell remarked, “The rivalry has been kind of pinned on us by people like Matt Weaver but also everyone else,” which elicited laughter from the audience.

He continued, “Kyle and I have been fierce competitors and had tremendous races and tough heartbreaks from both of our sides, and I think hopefully it continues.”

Larson shared a similar view, reflecting on their longstanding competitive relationship, “We have been competed with each other, frequently, for the past 12 years… We push each other. We have had a lot of great battles…”

Adding, “As a fan of the sport… I’m glad he’s back racing on dirt, but he will be at a lot of the tracks I will be at and it’s going to be good for the sport to have two high-profile guys who have a history of racing each other…”

Larson and Bell have returned to the arena where they have been tough contenders for the better part of five years. It marks their first appearance together since they missed the races in 2023 and 2024. Larson did make a last-minute entry last year but was unable to advance past his heat race due to a crash, missing out on the final day of competition.

On the other hand, Bell is back on track this year following some adjustments in policy by his Joe Gibbs Racing team, which now permits their drivers to participate in events outside of NASCAR. The change has allowed Bell to reengage with the racing formats that complement his versatile driving skills.

Larson and Bell’s photo-finish at Tulsa Shootout

After a three-year absence from the Mecca of Micros, Bell made a winning return to dirt racing at Tulsa Expo Square. In a stimulating showdown during the 40th annual Tulsa Shootout, Bell narrowly won over Kyle Larson in a photo finish in the non-wing outlaw feature.

In the intense final moments of the race, Larson, after surging to P2 place in the last few laps, harnessed the outer cushion in Turns 1 and 2, closing the gap to Bell’s rear bumper along the backstretch. Bell took the high line into Turn 3, while Larson opted for a lower course. Despite Larson’s strategy, Bell executed a surge off Turn 4, securing the Golden Driller trophy with precision.

While Larson was edged out by Bell in that one particular battle, his efforts throughout the event were far from fruitless. Larson celebrated two victories that Saturday, claiming the Golden Driller in both the outlaw winged feature and the winged micro sprint A-main.

The two NASCAR luminaries are poised to face off again at the Chili Bowl Nationals, a venue where both have tasted victory. Bell has won three times at the event — in 2017 to become the first Oklahoman victor since Andy Hillenburg in 1994, and again in 2018 and 2019. Thus making him one of only three racers to win the grand event three times. Meanwhile, Larson won the Chili Bowl Nationals in 2020, defeating Bell, and repeated his victory in 2021.