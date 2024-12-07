How Are Super Late Model Cars Different from Pro Late Model Cars?

Sawyer Effertz, right, edges out Taylor Vandermoss in a Super Late Model qualifier during a night of championship racing including the Blue Race, the final leg of the Red, White and Blue State Championship Serieson Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Credits: © Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the premier grassroots racing genres that can lead up to the world of NASCAR is Late Model racing. Running on asphalt and dirt alike, several drivers cut their teeth in the world of late model racing before rising through the ranks to the likes of the ARCA Menards Series and the junior nationwide Craftsman Truck Series.

There are several different variations of cars within the series as well, with two of them being a Super Late Model and a Pro Late Model car. While the two machines could look very similar from a distance, both cars have subtle yet contrasting differences under the skin.

The biggest difference between the two comes in the form of the power both cars make, courtesy of their engines. As explained by the 2022 Snowball Derby champion Derek Thorn, the Super Late Model car’s horsepower ranges from 650-700hp whereas the Pro Late Model car has around 450hp.

“Super Lates make close to 700hp, close to 650 approximately; you probably lose about 10% going to the rear tires. It can, at times, be a handful because of the power. When you transfer to a Pro Late, you’re making about 200 less horsepower, and the driving style is severely different,” said Thorn in an explainer video by Floracing.

The upcoming 2024 Snowball Derby this Sunday will allow fans to witness these cars being driven in anger on track by some of their favorite drivers, some of them even hailing from the Cup Series.

How does a Super Late Model differ from a Late Model Stock car?

While the differences between a Super Late Model and a Pro Late Model are quite limited, a Late Model Stock car is vastly different in its construction from the ground up.

While a Super or Pro Late Model is designed in a specific way to favor the left side of the car with a significant offset between the right and left sides, a Late Model Stock car is symmetrical in its construction, hence the name ‘Stock.’

A Super Late Model’s chassis offset gives it its signature ‘skewed’ appearance while being lighter at approximately 2800 lbs. than a Late Model Stock chassis, which could weigh anywhere around 3100 lbs.

Engine power outputs between the two types of cars also differ, with the Late Model Stock cars making 515hp in approximation. This makes the Super Late Model cars the most powerful machines of their type, with the most power, adjustability, and adaptability favoring an oval application.