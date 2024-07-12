How Being on His Fourth NASCAR Team in Four Years Has Affected Noah Gragson

At 25 years of age, Noah Gragson has already changed more teams than many drivers have in their entire career. On Wednesday, Front Row Motorsports announced that it had signed the youngster up to drive for them in 2025 and beyond. The outfit will be his fourth primary Cup Series team in as many years. Despite the whirlwind of a journey that life has put him through, Gragson finds a lot of positives to take home.

He was in a conversation with veteran reporter Bob Pockrass recently for Fox Sports when he opened up on how change has helped him grow. From his point-of-view, all the highs and lows that he has encountered over these years are balanced by the relationships that he has formed and the lessons that he has learned. He believes that this is more than a fair trade-off.

His admission went, “Looking back and seeing all the learnings that I’ve had, throughout the years, the relationships that I built — there have been good times, there have been also pretty low times as well.”

“But I know that without those challenges, I wouldn’t be who I am today and wouldn’t grow into the person that I am today. So I wouldn’t trade the growing aspect of things for anything.”

Noah Gragson will drive for his fourth Cup team in four years (Kaulig part time in 2022, Legacy in 2023, Stewart-Haas in 2024 and Front Row in 2025). How he describes the journey. pic.twitter.com/J4g2Xazjsy — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 10, 2024

In 2022, Gragson was a part-time driver for Kaulig Racing. His success led to him gaining a full-time seat at Legacy Motor Club in 2023. However, he was suspended midway through the season for liking a racially insensitive social media post. Reinstated by NASCAR later in the year, he secured a seat at Stewart-Haas Racing only to see the team announce its closure beyond 2024.`

An important lesson that the last four years have taught Gragson

The biggest dive in Gragson’s career came in 2023 when he was suspended for liking an insensitive post on the death of George Flyod. He did not make any sort of excuse for the act and called it ‘ignorant’.

Following a difficult period, he was allowed to rejoin the field. For better or worse, the experience along with multiple others had taught him an important lesson on being a professional.

“I definitely think I know when to shut up now, and kind of find that balance of things,” he said. He currently sits 23rd in the points table after 21 races in the season with one top-5 and six top-10 results. He is expected to fill the No. 34 seat that Michael McDowell leaves behind at Front Row Motorsports next year.