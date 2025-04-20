“It Creates a Very Dangerous Time”: Christopher Bell Insists NASCAR Drivers Hate Seeing Races End Under Yellow, but With a Caveat

When Christopher Bell won the Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February 2025, the race ended under a yellow flag following a last-lap wreck. Since Bell had only led a single lap — the final one before the caution — it sparked a debate among fans, teams, and analysts alike. What truly fanned the flames was NASCAR’s decision-making inconsistency.

Just one day before the Atlanta Cup race, in the Xfinity Series race at the same track, chaos had unfolded on the final lap, yet no caution was thrown. Instead, the drivers powered through the mayhem and raced to the checkered flag, with several mid-pack drivers navigating through the wreckage to steal better finishes.

Addressing the controversy, Bell acknowledged the elephant in the room — NASCAR’s lack of uniformity in officiating. He remarked that while no one enjoys seeing a race end under yellow, officials often have their hands tied. One major constraint, he pointed out, is the race’s television broadcast window.

Bell noted that if the race doesn’t wrap up on time, the race risks being cut off altogether. According to him, many of these decisions, though frustrating, stem from logistical pressures rather than a lack of fairness.

That’s precisely why extending a race into overtime is not always on the table. Christopher Bell explained the situation, stating, “What I can say to that is all of the drivers and the industry Personnel are trying to air on the side of safety and a couple of those races – the Daytona 500 the Xfinity race at Atlanta where there’s wrecks that happen in the front of the field and then they don’t throw the yellow flag.”

He elaborated, “Well, everyone in the back of the field has to get through the wreck, and it creates a very dangerous time because people aren’t lifting off the accelerator because the green flag is out, and you’re literally just you’re playing Frogger.”

Bell emphasized that all of them [teams and drivers] had voiced a unified stance: when a wreck occurs on the final lap, especially near the front of the field, race control must wave the yellow in order to avoid unnecessary risks and ensure the safety of every driver still running at speed.

Noah Gragson wasn’t happy with NASCAR’s inconsistency

Although Bell stated that most drivers had urged NASCAR officials to err on the side of caution rather than risk life and limb during a last-lap wreck, not everyone in the paddock saw eye-to-eye. Several drivers voiced their frustration over the lack of consistency in officiating. Among them was FRM’s Noah Gragson, whose race came to a crashing halt on Lap 184 at Atlanta despite a strong run-up to that point.

Gragson didn’t mince words while sharing his perspective on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. He highlighted the mental limbo that drivers experience in such moments, uncertain whether a caution will be thrown or not. According to him, NASCAR’s erratic decision-making creates chaos and compromises safety, as drivers are left to guess what race control will do.

However, before the Cup Series event in Atlanta, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer, had addressed the field in a pre-race meeting, acknowledging the officiating misstep during the final lap of the Xfinity race.

He assured the Cup drivers that, should a similar scenario arise, the caution flag would fly. And true to his word, when chaos erupted late in the Cup race, officials did just that — giving drivers at least a semblance of clarity, even if the inconsistency remained a sore spot.