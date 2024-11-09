How Brad Keselowski Has The Biggest Influence on the Championship 4 Race at Phoenix

The 2024 NASCAR season is one race away from crowning the Xfinity and Cup Series champions this weekend. The upcoming races at Phoenix Raceway mark the end of the 2024 calendar, with the Truck Series finale already having crowned Ty Majeski as the season’s victor this Friday.

As the curtains draw to a close in Arizona, one thing that ties together two nationwide series of the sport is RFK Racing co-owner and Cup Series regular Brad Keselowski. Many know him today as the driver of the #6 Ford Mustang while also having a stake in the appropriately named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team.

However, Keselowski himself is the only common denominator between the title contenders challenging in the Truck as well as Cup Series this year. As newer fans of the sport might not know, the Rochester Hills, Michigan native used to have his own Truck Series team back in 2008 up until as recently as 2017.

Named Brad Keselowski Racing, the racing outfit was where young talent such as this year’s Truck Series title contender Grant Enfinger cut his teeth. He made one start for the team in 2012. Despite being considered one of the best to compete in the junior ranks, Enfinger’s luck has not turned around since last year when he also lost out on the championship trophy, just as he did in 2024.

Moving up to the Cup Series, three out of four title contenders this season have driven for the veteran NASCAR driver piloting one of his trucks around a track, whether looking to gain more experience or just starting their career in racing altogether.

A young Tyler Reddick has won the most races with Brad Keselowski Racing out of the three drivers to have driven for the team in the Cup Series Final 4 this year, with 62 starts and three wins to his name. Second in line comes Ryan Blaney, who also drove for him between 2012 to 2015. He has 58 races under his belt with four wins.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has also driven for his fellow driver and 2012 champion’s team on six occasions, visiting victory lane once during his time.

Only William Byron, who comes from a sim racing background and graduated into the real stuff in NASCAR has not driven for Keselowski’s Truck Series team. He is challenging for the title this year driving the #24 Chevrolet fielded by Hendrick Motorsports.

Did Keselowski drive for his own Truck Series team?

Yes, the now 40-year-old also drove for his team between 2008 to 2015 with 24 starts to his name, winning on one occasion, adding to his 76 career nationwide series victories.

Alongside title contenders, several other Cup Series regulars also graduated from the erstwhile team. Drivers such as Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric also drove for the team before graduating to the big leagues.

Not only does this highlight Keselowski’s experience in the sport, but it also signifies the longevity he has maintained throughout the years, experiencing NASCAR from different facets of the sport.

Now it remains to be seen which driver out of these three takes the biggest prize in NASCAR home this Sunday.