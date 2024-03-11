How Christopher Bell Claimed Victory in Phoenix After Pitstop Cycle Left Him 20th on the Track

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 19: Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing DEWALT- Interstate Batteries Toyota waves to the crowd prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 19, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240219611500

Christopher Bell sure knows how to smile in the face of adversity. The way he started the Shriner’s Children’s 500 farthest back of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates and yet, bagged the victory is indeed remarkable. However, it wasn’t as easy as it looked. And the hardest part was to gain positions after a pit stop cycle left him 20th in the field.

Advertisement

While talking to Bob Pockrass during the post-race media availability, Bell acknowledged that passing Tyler Reddick’s Chevrolet was a key moment as he cruised to victory lane after having started 20th on the final restart.

“Honestly, I don’t even know how I passed him,” admitted the #20 driver. “The restarts are just so crazy here, you’re three-wide, four-wide. I have no idea. You don’t even really see cars or car numbers at that point. You’re just trying to go find clean air and run a lane that they’re not in.”

Advertisement

“Yeah, I broke through. I knew that the 45 was on four tires and he was clearly one of the best cars today. Whenever I got by him, I still didn’t think I was going to win, but I knew I was in a good spot being the first car on my strategy,” he added.

So what actually happened to Bell’s Toyota on Stage 3?

It was barely the opening laps of the third stage when Bell’s lead was ruined due to a slow, 12-second-long pit stop. But Bell’s crew chief Adam Stevens radioed to Bell that the issue stemmed from the latter’s right rear tire.

Jamie Little of FOX Sports had a chance to interview Bell’s rear-tire changer, Michael Hicks, to get further insights into the matter.

“The wheel didn’t make it over the drive pins, and it was stuck,” Hicks explained. “I had to stay on the lug nut just to ensure and watch that the back of the wheel made it to the backplate. Sometimes, you have to stay there longer to ensure the wheel’s tight.”

Advertisement

However, as said before, Bell has what it takes to change the surrounding narrative. “Just super proud to be on this No. 20 car; this Rheem Camry was amazing today,” he said. “I feel like we have (the) capability of running races like this a lot. Hopefully, this is the first of many this year.” Bell finished the race more than six seconds before runner-up Chris Buescher and with that, he is in the 2024 playoff rumble.